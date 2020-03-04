NorCal playoff roundup: Cardinal Newman boys, Maria Carrillo girls win in soccer

With one minute left in a tie game Tuesday, Evan Lepe capitalized on a Pleasant Valley defensive error, controlled the ball and toed it into the goal to lock down a Cardinal Newman victory.

Lepe, a sophomore, scored two goals for the sixth-seeded Cardinals in their 4-3 upset over the No. 3 Vikings in the CIF NorCal regional boys Division IV soccer game in Chico.

The Cardinals advanced to play No. 7 Natomas at 4 p.m. Thursday at home in a semifinal after the Nighthawks upset No. 2 Mendota, 3-2.

The teams traded goals all game, starting with a Newman goal by Lepe in the 16th minute and Pleasant Valley evening it two minutes later.

In the second half, Creighton Anderson-Soria, a senior team captain, scored after receiving a ball in from Justin Patterson on a free kick. Anderson-Soria headed it nicely into the goal.

Pleasant Valley took a 3-2 lead on a penalty kick, but Newman’s Isaac Alberigi netted the tie goal on a cross from Lepe.

As time wound down, Pleasant Valley committed a devastating mistake, Newman coach Ryan Corriveau said.

A defender failed to control the ball and under pressure tried to head it back to his goalie. But it got past the keeper and Newman pounced for the winning goal.

“Our guy (Lepe) got to it first and dribbled it into the net,” Corriveau said.

Newman improves to 17-7-3.

“I was just really proud of the boys’ effort,” he said. “In the first half we didn’t quite play to our potential. But in the second half we regrouped and showed a lot of energy and heart. They’ve been doing that all year.

“The best part about it is how close of a team they are. They are always uplifting each other. Our seniors really led us tonight.”

Corriveau said Newman goalkeeper Sean Latham made several saves that kept the game within reach, and that Patterson and Anderson-Soria showed their senior leadership in the win.

Girls soccer

Ponderosa 6, Cardinal Newman 1

The fifth-seeded Cardinal Newman girls didn’t fare as well Tuesday in Shingle Springs in their Division II game against No. 4 Ponderosa.

Ponderosa jumped on the Cardinals early and Newman couldn’t turn it around, trailing 4-0 by halftime. It ended 6-1 Ponderosa.

The Cardinals finish 17-4-1.

“We were flat, we were tired. I think we were worn out from the weekend NCS and didn’t recover well,” said coach John Gilson.

“We played a team that was pretty aggressive and got some early goals, and we didn’t have enough in us to finish it up. They deserved to win.”

The Cardinals, though disappointed, can reflect on a successful season, he said.

“We had a great year. This doesn’t change the accomplishments we had,” Gilson said. “We won league and NCS, and just to be thought of by the NorCals to be playing into Division 2, it’s an accomplishment.”

Maria Carrillo 4, Los Gatos 1

Sixth-seeded Carrillo staged another upset, downing No. 3 Los Gatos with a strong second-half performance in Division II.

Playing at home, Los Gatos scored first about seven minutes in, waking up the tired Pumas, coach Michael Cox said.