Men's college basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal come up short

Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night in Eugene to win the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.

Oscar da Silva led the Cardinal (20-11, 9-9) with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15. Daejon Davis had 13 points and Bryce Willis 10.

The Ducks had clinched a share of the title earlier Saturday when UCLA lost to USC and fell to 12-6. It is Oregon’s seventh conference championship and third in the past five years.

Oregon scored the first four points of the second half to lead 40-31. Pritchard’s long 3-pointer made it 50-40 before the Ducks scored seven consecutive points, the last five by Addison Patterson, for their biggest lead at 57-42.

Stanford answered with seven straight points to get within 57-49. Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and then drove for a layup to increase the lead to 62-49 with 6:38 remaining.

Big picture

Stanford: The Cardinal is 3-20 against Top-25 teams over the past four seasons, with wins this season over Colorado and Oregon. Stanford’s last road win over a ranked Pac-12 foe was against Oregon in 2014.

Oregon: Became the first Pac-12 school to win conference titles in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same academic year. The only other Power Five conference school to accomplish that was Ohio State, three times.

Up next

Stanford: Plays Cal on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon: Plays the Oregon State-Utah winner in Thursday’s Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Oregon State 74, Cal 56

Oregon State seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style Saturday in their final home game.

Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points in the Beavers 74-56 victory over Cal.

Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left.

Kelley had a Pac-12 career high 19 points, along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

“Proud of these two guys for what they stand for, No. 1,” Wayne Tinkle said of his seniors. “All that they’ve done, who they are and the way they led us (today). What a way to go out.”

The Beavers (17-13, 7-11 Pac-12) take a two-game winning streak into this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Tinkle became Oregon State’s career-leading scorer in Thursday’s 68-65 win against Stanford, and finished the regular season with another strong performance.

“At the beginning I thought I was gonna be worse than I was,” Tres Tinkle said of his pregame emotions. “I’m very competitive and at the end of the day we’re trying to win, so it was pretty easy to just kind of get back into what’s important, what to focus on, and try to get a win and it’ll make it more fun after the game.”