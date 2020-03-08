Subscribe

Men's college basketball roundup: Stanford, Cal come up short

ASSOCIATED PRESS
March 7, 2020, 11:25PM
Updated 4 hours ago

Payton Pritchard scored 29 points, and No. 13 Oregon beat Stanford 80-67 on Saturday night in Eugene to win the Pac-12 regular-season title.

Fellow senior Anthony Mathis added 14 points as the Ducks (24-7, 13-5) finished 17-0 at home. Will Richardson added 12 points for Oregon, which shot 57% from the field. Oregon also made 10 of 19 3-pointers, including four each by Pritchard and Mathis.

Oscar da Silva led the Cardinal (20-11, 9-9) with 18 points and Spencer Jones added 15. Daejon Davis had 13 points and Bryce Willis 10.

The Ducks had clinched a share of the title earlier Saturday when UCLA lost to USC and fell to 12-6. It is Oregon’s seventh conference championship and third in the past five years.

Oregon scored the first four points of the second half to lead 40-31. Pritchard’s long 3-pointer made it 50-40 before the Ducks scored seven consecutive points, the last five by Addison Patterson, for their biggest lead at 57-42.

Stanford answered with seven straight points to get within 57-49. Pritchard hit a 3-pointer and then drove for a layup to increase the lead to 62-49 with 6:38 remaining.

Big picture

Stanford: The Cardinal is 3-20 against Top-25 teams over the past four seasons, with wins this season over Colorado and Oregon. Stanford’s last road win over a ranked Pac-12 foe was against Oregon in 2014.

Oregon: Became the first Pac-12 school to win conference titles in football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball in the same academic year. The only other Power Five conference school to accomplish that was Ohio State, three times.

Up next

Stanford: Plays Cal on Wednesday in the first round of the Pac-12 Tournament.

Oregon: Plays the Oregon State-Utah winner in Thursday’s Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals.

Oregon State 74, Cal 56

Oregon State seniors Tres Tinkle and Kylor Kelley went out in style Saturday in their final home game.

Tinkle and Kelley, who were honored in a pregame ceremony at Gill Coliseum, combined for 43 points in the Beavers 74-56 victory over Cal.

Tinkle scored a game-high 24 points and received a big hug from his dad, OSU coach Wayne Tinkle, after leaving the game for the last time with 51 seconds left.

Kelley had a Pac-12 career high 19 points, along with eight rebounds and three blocks.

“Proud of these two guys for what they stand for, No. 1,” Wayne Tinkle said of his seniors. “All that they’ve done, who they are and the way they led us (today). What a way to go out.”

The Beavers (17-13, 7-11 Pac-12) take a two-game winning streak into this week’s Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Tinkle became Oregon State’s career-leading scorer in Thursday’s 68-65 win against Stanford, and finished the regular season with another strong performance.

“At the beginning I thought I was gonna be worse than I was,” Tres Tinkle said of his pregame emotions. “I’m very competitive and at the end of the day we’re trying to win, so it was pretty easy to just kind of get back into what’s important, what to focus on, and try to get a win and it’ll make it more fun after the game.”

Paris Austin led the Golden Bears (13-18, 7-11) with 18 points, and Kuany Kuany added 11.

It was a frustrating game for Cal leading scorer Matt Bradley, who fouled out with 2:30 remaining after picking up a technical foul for taunting Gianni Hunt after blocking his shot.

Bradley, who scored 23 points in the Bears’ 69-67 home win over Oregon State on Feb. 1, finished with eight points on 2 of 10 from the field. He picked up his fourth foul with 12:05 remaining and Oregon State leading by 10 points.

“Matt’s had a great year for us and I just felt like today, he looked a little worn down and let’s give Oregon State’s defense credit for some of that,” Cal coach Mark Fox said. “The foul trouble was an issue and it wasn’t obviously one of his better days.”

Oregon State played primarily a zone defense and it was effective. The Bears connected on just 37% percent of their field goal attempts and were 4 of 17 behind the arc.

The Beavers shot 44.4% and were 9 of 22 on 3-pointers.

Oregon State took its biggest lead at 60-42 on Kelley’s jumper with 5:51 remaining.

The Bears responded with a 9-0 run to cut the lead to nine points, but they would not get closer.

“It was a great game,” said Kelley, who is second in the nation in blocked shots. “I think our guys really locked in since the start of the game.”

Ethan Thompson also was in double figures for Oregon State with 10 points. Zach Reichle added four points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Oregon State led 26-21 at the break behind Tinkle’s 11 points.

Bradley didn’t get in the scoring column until he connected on a 3-pointer with less than three minutes remaining in the first half.

San Francisco 72, Pacific 54

Charles Minlend had 21 points as the Dons defeated the Tigers in the West Coast Conference Tourney quarterfinals in Las Vegas.

The Dons will face top seed and second-ranked Gonzaga in the semifinals on Monday.

Jimbo Lull had 16 points for San Francisco (22-11). Jamaree Bouyea added 11 points. Khalil Shabazz had six rebounds.

Pacific totaled 19 second-half points, a season low for the team.

Jahlil Tripp had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Tigers (23-10). Gary Chivichyan added 12 points.

Utah State 59, No. 5 San Diego State 56

Sam Merrill scored 17 of his 27 points in the second half, including a contested 3-pointer with 2.5 seconds left to lift the Aggies over the Aztecs in the Mountain West Tournament championship in Las Vegas.

The Aggies (26-8) rallied from a 16-point first-half deficit to win their second straight Mountain West Tournament title and earn the conference’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament later this month.

San Diego State’s Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West’s Player of the Year, had a chance to send the game into overtime but his 3-point shot from just beyond half court rattled in and out at the buzzer.

It was just the second loss of the season for the Aztecs (30-2), and the second straight year they fell to Utah State in the tournament championship game.

Neemias Queta scored 11 of his 15 points in the second half for Utah State.

