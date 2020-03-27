Barber: Stephen Curry, Anthony Fauci a great combo

Have you seen the latest feel-good buddy caper on the Internet? It stars a wry, laid-back young black man and a buttoned-down, straight-talking older white dude discussing the bigger things in life. Sort of a “Diff’rent Strokes” reunion without the laugh track.

I’m referring to The Steph and Anthony Show, which may be — and definitely should be — an online sensation. Thursday morning, Stephen Curry logged into his Instagram account, looped in Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and proceeded to ask Fauci questions about the coronavirus and how we should be responding to it, for all the world to see.

I have nothing to substantiate this opinion, but I’m guessing the Curry-Fauci Q&A has done as much to educate the American masses on COVID-19 as any New York Times article, government press conference or CBS News report. It was a crucial piece of signal-boosting precisely when we needed it most.

Granted, Fauci didn’t reveal much you couldn’t find elsewhere if you are willing to do the digging. It wasn’t the information, per se. It was the audience. It would be unfair to pigeonhole 50,000 Instagrammers (there were generally between 43,000 and 52,000 people tuned in to the presentation at any given moment), but I think it’s safe to say not all of them are regular readers of ProPublica or the Atlantic.

This was the definition of a mass audience, one geared toward social media and sports culture. During a situation in which your very health is dependent upon the behavior of literally everyone around you, it’s impossible to overstate how crucial it is for someone like Curry, the beloved Warriors star, to help disseminate truth and logic.

The random nature of the audience was apparent when comments began scrolling up the left side of the screen. Most of the time, pleas such as “Ask him about treating the virus with AIDS drugs” and “When will tests be available for everyone?” were mixed with comments like “Giannis over LeBron for MVP” or, simply, a “Hi Steph” alongside the flag of Israel or Argentina.

Curry couldn’t have selected a better partner than Fauci, who has headed the NIAID since 1984, and who has emerged as the one person you can believe at the presidential dais. Even during Thursday’s Instagram appearance, Fauci clearly established himself as an independent voice. He noted that the coronavirus is up to 10 times as lethal as the common flu, a direct refutation of what Donald Trump has stated at times, and admitted that the United States’ testing capacity was inadequate when the contagion hit.

“Seven weeks ago, we were not where we needed to be,” Fauci said.

All in all, Steph and Tony formed a sensational backcourt combo.

Curry chilled in a gray hoodie. His background was Spartan — window, blank wall, air vent on the ceiling. “My kids are downstairs watching the livestream, eating their breakfast,” he said. Fauci, in the bottom half of a split screen, wore a blue dress shirt and dark tie. He sat in a cluttered office, a stack of books to his right, framed pictures lining his walls, and (was it a nod to Curry?) a small backboard and hoop behind his head.