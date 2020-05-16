This isn't the offseason 49ers imagined

The 49ers came together a year ago for an offseason program that ignited their Super Bowl-bound chemistry.

Jimmy Garoppolo was practicing for the first time on his rebuilt left knee. New defensive line coach Kris Kocurek was hollering at new pass rushers. And offensive linemen, the “Bro-line,” were bonding over beers at a San Jose Sharks’ playoff win.

Today, players are scattered around the country, except for when they meet an hour or two a day for video conferences.

What are they missing being so remote? Plenty. When will they reunite? That’s to be determined, perhaps not for another two months until training camp, wherever that may be.

“We’re missing out on a lot, for sure,” defensive lineman Arik Armstead said Wednesday in a video conference with reporters. “We’re missing being on the field, building chemistry together, especially for the younger guys.

“Every year around this time, it’s a reset, things start over and everybody starts that journey,” Armstead said. “We’re definitely missing that, but times are what they are, and we’re having to adjust and do the best we can in virtual meetings and build continuity on that end.”

What would the 49ers’ lives look like if not for the COVID-19 pandemic? Let’s see:

Offseason program

April 20 was the original start date for the 49ers and other teams with returning head coaches. That got pushed back a week as virtual offseason programs got arranged.

Thus, this is Week 3 of the revised version. In a normal offseason, this is when coaches are allowed on the field for workouts, which for this three-week phase does not allow offense-vs.-defense or one-on-one drills, and no helmets.

Virtual or not, this time of year is all about installing plays and schemes. While newcomers learn through online meetings, veterans use classroom sessions to “refresh our brains,” Armstead said.

The first two weeks of normal offseason programs are restricted to strength and conditioning. The offseason program’s final phase covers four weeks, including three weeks of organized team activities (two days on, one off, one on). The final week has been reserved for minicamp, the only mandatory portion of the otherwise voluntary offseason program.

This year’s offseason program must end for all teams by June 26.

Rookie initiation

The 49ers’ five-man rookie draft class would have met in person for the first time earlier this month for a three-day minicamp. That session also would bring in the 10 undrafted rookies who were signed, along with other players auditioning for a spot.

Instead, the rookies just this week made their introductions in joining the veterans for Zoom meetings.

A refresher of those 49ers draft picks: defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, offensive lineman Colton McKivitz, tight end Charlie Woerner and wide receiver Jauan Jennings.

Aiyuk had core-muscle surgery April 7, so his workload likely would have been limited, although he’s been working out in his native Reno. Kinlaw, upon being drafted with the 49ers’ top pick, declared himself 100% healthy despite knee tendinitis that limited him at the Senior Bowl four months ago.

At this point of the program, we’d get our first glimpses of those rookies, and the scouting would resume. Would McKivitz line up at right tackle, like at West Virginia, or at right guard, where the 49ers have a vacancy? What is Jennings like as a potential seventh-round gem?