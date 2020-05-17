Nevius: Warriors coach Steve Kerr tries his hand at comedy

Steve Kerr is not a doula.

He just plays one on YouTube.

Do yourself a favor and Google “Lauren Ash gives birth with some help from Steve Kerr.” The skit features Ash, a member of the legendary improvisational Chicago comedy group Second City, as a woman about to give birth, and Kerr as the online birth support person.

It’s very clever. There’s a moment when Ash’s character recognizes Kerr as the Warriors coach, and asks suspiciously, “Are you doing this for extra cash since the NBA is on hiatus?”

Kerr assures her that he’s “been doing this since ’97. I delivered Dickie Simpkins’ kid on the team plane.”

(Just as an aside, it is the Simpkins line that lets you know we are in the hands of professionals. Second City is a proud Chicago tradition and their fans are well-versed in Bulls lore. Anyone could come up with an obvious name like Scottie Pippen. But calling out Simpkins, a backup forward from the ’90s, is a wink to real Bulls fans.)

Kerr, it turns out, is a longtime Second City devotee, going all the way back to his playing days with the Bulls.

“My wife and I used to go,” he said by phone from his home in San Diego. “When the kids were little, it was kind of our date night.”

He stayed in touch, and is a regular when he is in town. In fact, if there’s a free night before a game when the Warriors play in Chicago, he’ll not only go to the show, he may bring players. JaVale McGee went one year and last season Jordan Poole and Damion Lee both attended.

All of them, including Kerr, have taken turns on the stage during the show-ending improvisational skit. Kerr, obviously, nailed it, which is why Second City recruited him for their Second City online TV network. He’s a natural.

Which, we should say, should not be taken for granted. There’s a reason why coaches are stereotyped as sleep-in-their-office grinders who don’t have the slightest interest in the outside world.

It’s because a lot of them are. When he was coach of the Eagles, Dick Vermeil was told a Rolling Stones concert was going to disrupt the football stadium. Reporters asked Vermeil if he knew who the Rolling Stones were. He said he did because “My kids read their magazine.”

And not only does Kerr weigh in on weighty topics like gun violence, he’s got a sense of humor. Very rare in that profession.

Can you imagine Jim Harbaugh doing improv?

You: “Jim, if you were a sandwich, what kind would you be?”

Harbaugh: “That’s a dumb question.”

And... scene.

Kerr actively tracks current events. He follows Stephen Colbert on Twitter, for example, so he can watch the video of the nightly monologue from “The Late Show.”

He is a fan of “Saturday Night Live” and had the surreal experience of seeing himself — or a character playing him — pop up in a SNL skit about ESPN’s “The Last Dance.” Frankly, they could have done better.

The blonde hair, for instance, is wrong. It should be short and spiky, not long and fluffy. Even so, it was kind of a moment in the Kerr household.

“My kids said, ‘Dad, you’ve finally made it,’” Kerr said. “A character on ‘Saturday Night Live.’”

It is amusing that after all Kerr’s basketball success — he owns eight NBA championship rings — he is currently best known for hitting Michael Jordan in the fist with his eye.

That punch to the face, which Jordan confesses to in the “Last Dance” documentary, has become a classic MJ moment. When that segment aired on ESPN, Warriors media relations director Raymond Ritter said Kerr must have done 50 interviews about the punch.

Kerr isn’t sure it was that many, but it was definitely a lot of times to be asked over and over about the same incident. And don’t bother asking him about it now.

“I,” Kerr said, “am done.”

On, instead, to online comedy skits where you pretend to talk a pregnant woman through a birth. And rather than solemnly contemplating your accomplishments, why not have a little fun with them?

When Ash asks her doula if he’s really qualified, Kerr replies, “I survived a fistfight with Michael Jordan. I have eight rings. I can do this.”

Kerr stresses that the script was written by the Second City professionals with very little ad-libbing. Kerr’s contribution, he said, was to snip out a couple of edgy NBA jokes about players that might have created hard feelings.

Still, he got a few little shots in. For instance, Ash asks how his job with the Warriors overlaps with being a doula.

He says it is actually quite similar.

“In both cases, you’re coaching babies.”

And... scene.

