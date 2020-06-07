Nevius: Minor league baseball needs a reality check

Like running away to join the circus or selling everything and moving to the south of France, there is an undeniable romance to the concept of life as a minor league baseball player.

We picture “Bull Durham,” where guys play ball, crack wise and await the call to “the show.”

It’s Americana. It is comforting to imagine the young bros, taking a four-hour bus ride to play the Rumble Ponies (actual name) in some cute small town.

The reality is a lot grittier. It’s four men to a room, sleeping on air mattresses. Minor leaguers exist on a poverty-level wage that have them bingeing on cheap fast food. A shot at the big league? More like a moonshot.

As it happens, there’s a lot of talk about the minor leagues now because they’ve been hit with a double whammy.

First, no season. Minor league franchises are run on ticket sales and concessions. And with the pandemic, baseball may be played this year, but there won’t be fans in the stands.

No fans. No money. No season.

It’s the second point that may be more significant. To howls of protest from the baseball traditionalists — two words that may be redundant — Major League Baseball has announced it will cut a reported 42 minor league teams.

Wow. Forty-two teams. That’s a big cut. How many minor league teams does that leave?

One hundred and twenty.

Wait. What? How many?

One hundred and twenty.

And you math majors will note that, since they haven’t trimmed the 42 teams yet, the current total is 162.

You will not be surprised to hear that some deep thinkers in the game look at that number and think: this is nuts. Why are we clinging to this antiquated model? Do we really need the minor leagues?

The answer is yes. But a qualified yes. Say we have Triple-A and a Double-A league. Plug players into one of those two, evaluate them and pick the best prospects.

Because the current system is bonkers. Run down the designations: Triple-A, Double-A, Class A (advanced), Class A (low), Class A short season and Rookie (which has two subsets).

How many players is that? Hard to say. But under the latest proposal, each team would be limited to 150 minor leaguers. With 30 teams, that’s 4,500 hopefuls. Under the old rules, with no limit, teams like the Yankees had over 200.

So safe to say this is a pool of some 5,000 young guys chasing the dream. And their chances? Honestly, the odds would have to improve to be considered a long shot.

Studies have been done that show only roughly one out of 10 actually makes it all the way through to the majors. The vast majority kick and scuffle their way through an endless stream of small-town ballparks.

Critics say the minor leaguers need to confront an honest truth. Walker Buehler, an All-Star pitcher, laid it out for FiveThirtyEight.

“At any affiliate, there are three players who have a chance to play in the majors,” he said. “The rest of the players are there so they can play.”