World Cup final a matchup of widely different teams

MOSCOW — There has never been a World Cup final between such widely disparate teams as Sunday’s France-Croatia matchup.

France is an established soccer power, playing in its third title game in 20 years. With a population of 67 million, it has sent 204 players to the World Cup since 2002, the most of any country. And its national team players’ transfer fees are worth more than $1.2 billion, collectively.

Croatia wasn’t even an established country, much less a soccer power, a generation ago. With a population of just more than 4 million, it is the second-smallest nation to make a World Cup final, and the players on its team are worth $339 million.

All of which gives Croatia the advantage, said defender Dejan Lovren.

“We love to be the underdogs,” he said.

Croatia is decidedly that. It does have a huge advantage in one area.

“Our mentality,” Lovren said of a mindset and toughness that were forged in a civil war many of the players lived through.

“War, all these things, and even now the situation is not the best,” he said. “It’s unbelievable how many talents we have in sports.”

That character has been on great display here, because if France has yet to be beaten in Russia, Croatia has refused to lose.

Both teams won their groups, but in the knockout stages France rallied to beat Argentina, then shut out both Uruguay and Belgium.

Croatia, meanwhile, trailed in all three of its knockout games before winning each in either extra time or in a penalty-kick shootout, making it the first team in World Cup history to win three consecutive extra-time games and the first to overcome three deficits en route to the final.

That also means Croatia has played 360 minutes in the knockout rounds, the equivalent of one more full game than France, which also had an extra day of rest between its semifinal and the final.

Given the speed and physicality of a French attack led by Antoine Griezmann, Kylian Mbappe, Olivier Giroud and Paul Pogba, fatigue could be a problem for Croatia.

France’s defense has proved difficult to break down. It gave up one goal in the group stage, then struggled a bit with Argentina in the final 16, giving up goals just before and after the intermission to trail for the only time in the tournament.

The deficit lasted only nine minutes, with two goals by Mbappe four minutes apart restoring order.

France then shut out its last two opponents, with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris making seven saves. And the French did all of that against tougher competition than the Croatians faced.

“They have upped their game over the past several games,” Croatia’s Ivan Perisic said.

Croatia can’t really point to any compelling statistics other than its won-loss record.

The team has gotten goals from seven players, only two of whom — captain Luka Modric and Perisic — have scored twice. Perhaps the most impressive number for Croatia is 63, the number of kilometers (39 miles) that Modric, a midfielder, has covered in this World Cup, more than 10 kilometers a game and by far the most of any player in the tournament.