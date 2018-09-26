SEATTLE — The Oakland Athletics knew they'd been fortunate to get this deep in the season without seeing their bullpen blow a late lead.

It finally happened on Tuesday night, and in the process wrapped up the AL West title for the Houston Astros and sent the A's into a wild-card matchup with the New York Yankees.

Pinch-hitter Chris Herrmann's two-run homer in the 11th inning capped Seattle's late rally and gave the Mariners a 10-8 win over Oakland. Seattle overcame an 8-5 eighth-inning deficit and dropped the A's 2½ games behind the Yankees for home-field advantage in the Oct. 3 winner-take-all matchup.

Oakland had been 68-0 when leading after seven innings.

"We have a lot of confidence we're going to finish games, our bullpen is such a strength for us," Oakland manager Bob Melvin said. "To go perfect through the course of a season is probably tough to do."

Seattle's rally started with Denard Span's two-run double off Fernando Rodney in the eighth. Blake Treinen was one strike from closing out his 38th save in the ninth, but Nelson Cruz punched a two-out single, Ryon Healy reached when third baseman Matt Chapman bobbled his grounder for an error and Kyle Seager hit an RBI single. Treinen had allowed just one hit in his previous 13 appearances.

"We know they're loaded in the bullpen and you got to grind it out, have good at-bats and you got to get a little break once in a while," Seattle manager Scott Servais said.

Ben Gamel walked with one out in the 11th against Emilio Pagan (3-1), and Herrmann batted for Andrew Romine. He sent an 0-1 fastball out to deep right-center field for his second home run of the season. It was the fourth game-ending hit of his career, two of those homers.

"I hate extra-inning games, I'm sure a lot of people do," Herrmann said. "Just try to make the best of my opportunity tonight and I was just telling myself to make contract here. Knew that guy has a pretty good fastball, Pagan, and just really wanted to make solid contract. That was my goal and just kind of got it up in the air for a home run so it worked out in our favor."

Alex Colome (7-5) pitched the 11th for the victory.

A day after clinching no worse than a wild-card berth, Oakland took a 6-3 lead in the first two innings off Mike Leake. Nick Martini had a two-run triple and Matt Joyce a two-run single off Leake, and Marcus Semien added his 14th home run leading off the fifth inning. But the A's went scoreless after Matt Olson's RBI double in the sixth inning.

Oakland starter Brett Anderson lasted just 2 1/3 innings, giving up seven hits and five runs.

"Anytime you're handed a three-run lead and cough it up, and cough up another three-run lead it's frustrating," Anderson said. "If I did any semblance of my job we should have won this game. But unfortunately that wasn't the case."

HELLO AGAIN

Edwin Diaz, the major league leader in saves, pitched the 10th for Seattle. Diaz had not pitched since Sept. 17, when he collected his 56th save.

PLAYERS USED

Seattle used 26 players — 10 pitchers, 16 position players. It was the third-most players used in a game in franchise history. Most was 29 during a 16-inning game in 1992.