SEATTLE — Throughout the chaos that ensued inside the A’s clubhouse for the playoff-clincher — the cans of beer that were being sprayed around like water guns, the champagne that bounced off the plastic curtains — a few A’s players decided to take a break from all that for a more intimate special moment.

Blake Treinen gathered teammates Matt Olson and Ryan Buchter, along with bench coach Ryan Christenson, and led them through the tunnel from the clubhouse up the dugout stairs and onto the grass at Safeco Field. The All-Star closer then pulled out his iPhone and FaceTimed a very important member of the A’s roster who was unable to watch the team celebrate in person — Sean Manaea.

Currently in Arizona rehabbing from arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn labrum, Manaea had to watch the celebration from afar, so Treinen, his locker mate at the Oakland Coliseum, decided to bring a piece of the celebration to him.

“He’s every bit a part of this as we are,” Treinen said. “I wanted to make sure that he got to see the guys a little bit and include him in it because I know how hard that’s gotta be to not be here to pop a bottle, especially when he was such a huge part of our success this year.”

After the A’s defeated the Mariners 7-3 Monday and went down to the locker room that was already filled with bottles abound waiting to be opened, Manaea couldn’t contain himself, jumping up and down in his living room as if he was actually there.

Once Manaea heard his phone ring and saw it was Treinen, the excitement reached another level.

“It meant a lot. I know it’s a small gesture, but the fact that they were thinking about me and included me in the celebration says a lot about our team chemistry,” Manaea told Bay Area News Group. “It sucks that I couldn’t be there, but I could feel the energy all the way down here in Arizona. I was going nuts. This team is special and this is only the beginning.”

After Opening Day starter Kendall Graveman struggled and was eventually demoted to the minor leagues, Manaea stepped up as the de-facto No. 1 starter.

The left-hander was brilliant early on in the season, tossing a no-hitter against Boston Red Sox as part of a dominant month of April that earned him Co-American League Player of the Month. He went through his ups and downs, but was ultimately putting together a fine season at 12-9 with a 3.59 ERA over 27 starts.

But beyond the statistics Manaea posted, the thing his teammates admired about him was his longevity. Manaea never missed a start all year prior to the season-ending injury suffered on Aug. 26.

In a season when the A’s went through 14 different starting pitchers, Manaea was their true iron man.

“He was the only consistent guy that was healthy all year,” Treinen said. “To have someone like him be the mainstay and give us solid innings every night, I don’t know if there’s really words for it, but it was like a breath of fresh air. We lost so many pitchers to injury early, and he was there for us through the whole ride for the first five months.”