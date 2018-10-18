Oakland fans lament Warriors' last season in East Bay

OAKLAND — Mistah FAB’s Dope Era store sits in the heart of Oakland’s up-and-coming Uptown District.

The clothing shop, nestled near the corner of Broadway and 17th Avenue, is a symbol of the community where the rapper grew up. FAB — born Stanley Cox — like the rest of the Oakland community, is bracing for the Warriors’ last season in The Town, while reconciling a future reality that hasn’t existed for more than four decades: a city without professional basketball.

“It’s disheartening, man,” he says. “To watch your team leave like that. And even though they’re just going across the water, it’s still something prideful about the city of Oakland that we love and that the passion that has been here in the city for the Oakland Warriors and what we like to say in Oakland.”

The Warriors, who settled into the Oakland Coliseum Arena in 1971 after failed efforts by then-owner Franklin Mieuli to build arenas in San Francisco and even San Diego, began their final season at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night with a 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s gonna be devastating not playing in front of Oakland,” Warriors star Kevin Durant said. “But we’re right across the bay, man. I think it’s a 20-minute ride, it might be 10 minutes. I know it sucks with the Raiders and the Warriors leaving, being that they have been here so long. But we’re just going across the bridge. I think a lot of these fans can still make that trip over.”

When Durant signed with the Warriors as a free agent in 2016, he looked at four potential residences: A spacious compound in Alamo, a hideout tucked away in Orinda, a property in Piedmont and a view-laden pad in the Oakland Hills.

He chose Oakland because, like Durant’s hometown of Washington, D.C., it had a thriving multicultural, left-leaning epicenter.

“The people here reminded me of home, so it made my transition smoother,” Durant said.

Draymond Green, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, chose to live in Oakland for similar reasons.

“Same mentality, man,” Green said. “In Saginaw, they act just like people from Oakland. It’s just that same mentality, that get-it-out-the-mud mentality.

“I feel like, the way I am, you know my demeanor, it’s just like them. Real recognize real.”

Regina Jackson, a longtime director of the East Oakland Youth Development Center, has had a unique view of what it means to have the Warriors in Oakland. On a spring morning in 2015, Abusheri Ohwofasa of the Warriors foundation called her and asked her to bring two young people to the Warriors’ headquarters at the Oakland Marriott.

Jackson had a history with the Warriors. The team practiced in the EOYDC’s gym periodically in the 1990s, before they opened their facility atop the Marriott. So Jackson packed up two students and made the 12-mile drive to the hotel. Upon arrival, they were met with cameras, lights and a large media contingent — for Stephen Curry’s MVP ceremony. Shortly after Curry’s speech, EOYDC was presented with a 2015 Kia Sorento.

“We are driving around in it all the time,” Jackson said. “We take the kids that are testing for the high school equivalency exam. We take the kids on field trips, whether it’s to the zoo or to Oracle.”