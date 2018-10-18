s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Oakland fans lament Warriors' last season in East Bay

LOGAN MURDOCK
MERCURY NEWS | October 17, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

OAKLAND — Mistah FAB’s Dope Era store sits in the heart of Oakland’s up-and-coming Uptown District.

The clothing shop, nestled near the corner of Broadway and 17th Avenue, is a symbol of the community where the rapper grew up. FAB — born Stanley Cox — like the rest of the Oakland community, is bracing for the Warriors’ last season in The Town, while reconciling a future reality that hasn’t existed for more than four decades: a city without professional basketball.

“It’s disheartening, man,” he says. “To watch your team leave like that. And even though they’re just going across the water, it’s still something prideful about the city of Oakland that we love and that the passion that has been here in the city for the Oakland Warriors and what we like to say in Oakland.”

The Warriors, who settled into the Oakland Coliseum Arena in 1971 after failed efforts by then-owner Franklin Mieuli to build arenas in San Francisco and even San Diego, began their final season at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night with a 108-100 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

“It’s gonna be devastating not playing in front of Oakland,” Warriors star Kevin Durant said. “But we’re right across the bay, man. I think it’s a 20-minute ride, it might be 10 minutes. I know it sucks with the Raiders and the Warriors leaving, being that they have been here so long. But we’re just going across the bridge. I think a lot of these fans can still make that trip over.”

When Durant signed with the Warriors as a free agent in 2016, he looked at four potential residences: A spacious compound in Alamo, a hideout tucked away in Orinda, a property in Piedmont and a view-laden pad in the Oakland Hills.

He chose Oakland because, like Durant’s hometown of Washington, D.C., it had a thriving multicultural, left-leaning epicenter.

“The people here reminded me of home, so it made my transition smoother,” Durant said.

Draymond Green, a native of Saginaw, Michigan, chose to live in Oakland for similar reasons.

“Same mentality, man,” Green said. “In Saginaw, they act just like people from Oakland. It’s just that same mentality, that get-it-out-the-mud mentality.

“I feel like, the way I am, you know my demeanor, it’s just like them. Real recognize real.”

Regina Jackson, a longtime director of the East Oakland Youth Development Center, has had a unique view of what it means to have the Warriors in Oakland. On a spring morning in 2015, Abusheri Ohwofasa of the Warriors foundation called her and asked her to bring two young people to the Warriors’ headquarters at the Oakland Marriott.

Jackson had a history with the Warriors. The team practiced in the EOYDC’s gym periodically in the 1990s, before they opened their facility atop the Marriott. So Jackson packed up two students and made the 12-mile drive to the hotel. Upon arrival, they were met with cameras, lights and a large media contingent — for Stephen Curry’s MVP ceremony. Shortly after Curry’s speech, EOYDC was presented with a 2015 Kia Sorento.

“We are driving around in it all the time,” Jackson said. “We take the kids that are testing for the high school equivalency exam. We take the kids on field trips, whether it’s to the zoo or to Oracle.”

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

The EOYDC also benefited from the Warriors Foundation’s renovation of the center’s aging gym.

“It’s just gotten better and better and better,” Jackson said. “The quality of the relationship has been richer and deeper. And it’s not just been about money. It’s been about access: access to staff, access to players, even access to the general managers and the owner. It’s been incredible.

Related Stories
Sights and sounds from the Warriors’ home opener

“We know it won’t be able to be the same just by virtue of the distance. But we also just don’t know what it means and that it’s a little scary. It’s especially daunting, and we’ve had mad love for this team before they started winning. And certainly, I will always be in love with the Warriors. But I just don’t know what it means for our kids if they’re actually going to be able to grow up watching games.”

Fans like Jackson are perhaps the only consistency during Golden State’s time in Oakland. From 1977 to 2012, Golden State reached the playoffs just six times. Still, spectators packed The Arena during the team’s playoff run in 2007, when the ‘We Believe’ Warriors — featuring Baron Davis, Jason Richardson, Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson — made a run to the second round of the playoffs.

Even during the 2007-08, 2008-09 and 2009-10 seasons — when the team finished no higher than ninth in the Western Conference — the building was sold out every game.

As a youth, the future FAB would sneak into the Coliseum Arena, rushing the turnstiles with his friends and finding seats in the barren arena. Soon after, Warriors forward Donyell Marshall began supplying him with tickets.

In 2010, FAB became a mainstay at Oracle, regularly sitting behind the scorer’s table next to the opponent’s bench.

This summer, the Warriors hosted roughly 45 percent of their current season ticket base to renew their packages. Of that group, 80 percent of the fans from Oracle Arena pledged to renew their packages for Chase Center. FAB, however, remains undecided on whether he will make the move.

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment