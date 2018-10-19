s
Empire football previews: Petaluma looks to boost Vine Valley Athletic League standing

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT | October 18, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

While the Vine Valley Athletic League title is out of reach for Petaluma, the Trojans still have plenty to play for in the league’s inaugural season.

While the Trojans (5-3, 2-2) are currently sitting in fourth place, they is still in the running for second place in the VVAL when Petaluma hosts last-place Napa (0-8, 0-4) Friday at 7 p.m.

Based on records, the Trojans are a heavy favorite, but Napa represents the type of opponent that could create a trap game for Petaluma.

“Napa has a good offense. Their quarterback (Isaiah Newton) is a good runner, he is very elusive. Napa has good athletes,” Petaluma coach Rick Krist said. “We really need to prepare for Napa.”

While Napa traditionally has been a power-run team on offense, the Indians are now mostly a passing team that relies on a spread offense with Newton as the catalyst.

“We want to keep him in the pocket,” Krist said. “We are a grind-it-out team. If we can control the ball, run time off the clock and keep Napa off the field, that could be beneficial.”

Petaluma is coming off a 30-12 win on the road last week against Sonoma Valley. The Trojans are led by running back Garrett Freitas (averaging 10 yards per carry) on offense and linebacker Nick Ayers on defense.

“We are definitely improved (versus early in the season),” Krist said. “But we have to put a complete game together in all three phases of the game.”

If the Trojans vanquish the Indians, looming large on Oct. 27 is the Egg Bowl that matches Petaluma with its traditional crosstown rival, Casa Grande.

In other games Friday:

Vine Valley Athletic League

CASA GRANDE Gauchos (3-5, 3-1 in VVAL) vs. AMERICAN CANYON Wolves (3-6, 3-2)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Casa Grande High School

Before the Egg Bowl a week from Saturday, the Gauchos host the athletic and speedy Wolves in a VVAL matchup. The teams are tied for second place and the game figures to be relatively evenly matched. … Casa Grande started the season 0-4 but has won three of its last four games, including a 41-27 win over Napa last week and 40-7 over Sonoma Valley two weeks ago. … The Wolves lost 27-14 last week at Vintage.

SONOMA VALLEY Dragons (3-6, 2-3 in VVAL) vs. VINTAGE Crushers (6-2, 4-0)

Time: 7 p.m.

Place: Vintage High School

In a VVAL game, Sonoma is looking to turn the corner on its offensive struggles. The Dragons have lost three of their last four games and have scored only 25 points in those four games. … The first-place Crushers are in the catbird’s seat to win the VVAL with two league games to go. … After an 0-2 start, Vintage has won six consecutive games.

North Bay League-Oak

RANCHO COTATE Cougars (7-1, 2-1) vs. ANALY Tigers (3-5, 1-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Analy High School

The Cougars are tied for second place with Ukiah in the NBL-Oak and travel to Analy needing a win to stay near the top of the league. … The Cougars have outscored opponents 265-137. … Rancho Cotate quarterback Jared Stocker is ranked second in the NBL-Oak, averaging 203.5 passing yards per game with 14 touchdowns and six interceptions on the season. … Analy quarterback Nick Visser is the leading passer in the league with 206.8 yards per game with 15 touchdowns and seven interceptions for the season. … Analy has been outscored 271-150 on the season.

UKIAH Wildcats (6-2, 2-1) vs. WINDSOR Jaguars (3-5, 1-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Windsor High School

The Wildcats have outscored opponents 307-163. … Ukiah defeated Analy 32-0 last week, bouncing back from a 45-14 loss to Cardinal Newman two weeks ago. … Windsor has struggled to score throughout the season, averaging only 12.4 points per game. … The Jaguars have been outscored 274-99.

North Bay League-Redwood

PINER Prospectors (3-5, 0-2) vs. ELSIE ALLEN Lobos (0-7, 0-2)

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Place: Elsie Allen High School

In a battle between last-place teams in the North Bay League-Redwood division, Piner appears to have the edge based on its early preseason success. The Prospectors have been outscored 212-124. … The Lobos have been outscored by a factor of 10 this season (368-36) and are averaging five points per game.

Also Friday:

NBL-Oak

Maria Carrillo at Cardinal Newman, 7 p.m.

NBL-Redwood

El Molino at Montgomery, 7:30 p.m.

NCL I

Middletown at Fort Bragg, 7 p.m.

Kelseyville at Willits, 7:30 p.m.

Lower Lake at Clear Lake, 7:30 p.m.

St. Helena at Cloverdale, 7:30 p.m.

NCL III

Roseland Collegiate Prep at Tomales, 7:30 p.m.

Upper Lake at Round Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games:

Nonleague

Anderson Valley at Roseland University Prep, 1 p.m.

Harker at St. Vincent, 7 p.m.

