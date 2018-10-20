s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Cal seeks to spark turnaround against Oregon State

ANNE M. PETERSON
ASSOCIATED PRESS | October 19, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

CORVALLIS, Oregon — The Cal Golden Bears are looking for a boost after a three-game losing streak.

The last thing the team wants is a repeat of last season, when Cal lost four of its last five games to finish fifth in the Pac-12 North above only Oregon State — the team that the Bears face Saturday with an eye on starting a turnaround.

“We know that we’re better than what we were a year ago. The frustration would be us going back into what we were last year,” said linebacker Alex Funches. “Everybody on the team is trying to make it evident that we’re not pointing fingers. We’re pointing thumbs. Not frustrated. We just want to be better.”

Oregon State (1-5, 0-3 Pac-12) presents the best opportunity for a Cal rebound before a tough stretch that includes Washington, Washington State and USC. But Cal (3-3, 0-3) has lost 14 straight Pac-12 road games. The last win was at Washington in 2015.

“This is a pivotal moment for our team in a lot of ways. It’s a test of our character and who we’re going to be as a program,” coach Justin Wilcox said. “The only silver lining is you find out who’s who. I believe in our team and the guys we have and what they’re going to do this week. The want to and effort’s there. The guys compete hard. We have to go out and execute better. I absolutely believe it will turn.”

The Beavers, mind you, have not won a league game — home or away — in their last 12 tries, so Cal kind of presents their best opportunity to break that streak, too.

Asked if Saturday’s game was a must-win to move forward, Beavers coach Jonathan Smith quipped: “I kind of feel like every game is a must-win game.”

The Beavers have the rest advantage after taking last weekend off. Oregon State’s last game was a 56-37 loss at home to Washington State.

Cal QB?

Ross Bowers started for the Golden Bears in their opener, but a thumb injury has kept him out since. Cal has played both Chase Garbers and Brandon McIlwain, with McIlwain starting the last two. But offensive turnovers are an issue and Wilcox wasn’t revealing his plans this week.

“I would say everything’s on the table. We have a plan. Brandon’s still developing, as is Chase, as a quarterback,” the coach said. “They both can do some good things. We have to clean up the mistakes, especially the critical mistakes. That’s our job as coaches to help them do that.”

Injuries

It appears that the Beavers will start Conor Blount at quarterback against the Golden Bears. Blount hurt his shoulder against Washington State, but with an extra week’s rest he told reporters he’s ready to go. Smith said QB Jake Luton, who sustained a high-ankle sprain on Sept. 15 against Nevada, is 50-50. Blount has thrown for 1,017 yards with seven touchdowns and only one interception so far this season.

Keep an eye on

Cal linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk, who had a career-high 22 tackles, including 14 solo, in the Golden Bears’ loss to UCLA last week. The last Cal player with as many tackles in a game was Jerrott Willard, who had 22 in a game against USC in 1992.

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Keep the other eye on

Oregon State freshman running back Jermar Jefferson, who ranks fourth nationally with an average of 144.2 yards rushing per game. With 865 total rushing yards this season, Jefferson only needs 135 more to reach 1,000. The last Beaver to go over 1,000 was Jacquizz Rodgers in 2009 (1,440). Jefferson has rushed for 12 touchdowns this season.

The comeback

Related Stories
Stanford tops Arizona State 20-13 after sluggish start

Oregon State will revive its old Benny Beaver mascot with special homecoming uniforms. Benny, who wore a jaunty orange OSU hat, was on the team’s helmets back in 1973 and was part of the school’s identity from 1951-98. Retro Benny has even been added to the field.

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment