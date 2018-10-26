s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers' Richard Sherman: I'm not going anywhere

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | October 25, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — Richard Sherman will decide when Richard Sherman will play.

The 49ers’ veteran cornerback confirmed Thursday his strained left calf will not fully heal this season, and he might miss more games. He missed last Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, who have the second-ranked offense. Now, he seems ready to return next Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals, who have the last-ranked offense.

“I’m pretty sure I’m playing this week,” Sherman said during his weekly Thursday press conference in the 49ers auditorium. “Next Thursday (night against the Oakland Raiders), that will be a question. I’m going to battle and try to hit both (games), but the body can only do what the body can do.”

The 49ers and Raiders will play at Levi’s Stadium next Thursday night — just four days after the 49ers’ game against the Cardinals. Sherman may not feel healthy enough to play after such a short turnaround. The last time he played a Thursday night game, he tore his right Achilles tendon. That was last season.

Sherman’s left calf injury is not related his Achilles tear. He injured his calf Week 3 against the Kansas City Chiefs, late during the first half, just after the two-minute warning.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes handed the ball to Spencer Ware. Sherman took one step and started limping. He stayed on the field for one more play, but missed the rest of the game, plus the next game against the Los Angeles Chargers, who beat the 49ers 29-27.

Sherman played the next two games — first against the Arizona Cardinals, then against the Green Bay Packers. He seemed perfectly healthy. But he had an incident during practice following the loss to the Packers.

“It just went bad,” Sherman explained, referring to his calf. “It got weak. I didn’t have the strength, so I couldn’t run. It didn’t allow me to play.”

Now, the calf seems strong enough.

“It’s decent,” Sherman said. “It has its good days, bad days. But it’s feeling alright right now. It’s just going to be one of those things that you try to manage the best you can. We’re trying to find a schedule to get me through the week and get to Sunday. We’ll see how it works out.”

On Sunday, Sherman will work out three hours before kickoff and decide if he will play. He will make a game-time decision before each of the 49ers’ remaining games.

“I probably will get out there and run early, but I’m not going to break a sweat or anything,” Sherman said. “I will just run, see how it feels, and if it feels good, I’ll play.”

Sherman will earn a $1 million bonus if he plays 90 percent of the 49ers’ defensive snaps this season. It seems unlikely he will reach that percentage, because he already has missed two and a half games.

But if he makes the Pro Bowl, his $8 million base salary for 2019 will become fully guaranteed. He has financial incentive to be cautious with his calf and not jeopardize his chances to make the Pro Bowl even if he misses games. Sherman fully understands the terms of his contract — he negotiated it himself. He serves as his own agent.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
2 men vying for California insurance chief in wildfire aftermath
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video

Speaking as his agent Thursday, Sherman said he does not expect the 49ers to trade him before Tuesday’s trade deadline.

“They have said since I came here that I’m part of the future plans, at least for the next couple years,” Sherman said. “That’s the way we see it. That’s the way I see it.”

The 49ers’ record is 1-6. Sherman never has played for a 1-6 team during his NFL career before this season. But he remains upbeat.

Related Stories
49ers' rookie wide receiver may return this week
49ers' Shanahan not ready to blow up season after 1-6 start
Grant Cohn: Cure for what ails 49ers is to sign Kaepernick

“I just go out there every week and do my best to try to help the ballclub win,” Sherman said. “Last week, I didn’t get the chance to play, unfortunately, but I think everybody is sharing the same attitude.

“It’s not about what happened last week or the week before or what’s going to happen next week. It’s about what’s happening right now. And right now we’ve got the Arizona Cardinals. And we’re going to go out there and put our best foot forward and try to get a win.

“We’ll worry about next week after that. When you have confidence, it’s not the wins and losses that affect it. It’s being a critic to yourself, being hard on yourself. If I wasn’t playing as hard as I could or playing up to my abilities, then who knows how I would feel? But I’m playing as hard as I can and giving it everything I’ve got. I’m very confident of that.”

That’s what Richard Sherman said about Richard Sherman.

Foster’s shoulder

A recent MRI revealed no structural damage to linebacker Reuben Foster’s right shoulder.

It will not require offseason surgery, he said Thursday at his locker. But the injury will cause him pain and could affect his performance the rest of the season. He recorded only two tackles last Sunday against the Rams.

“I’m not going to let a shoulder hold me back,” Foster said Thursday. “I’ll listen to the coaches and trainers and see what I need to maintain my body and do what’s best for the team.”

Most Popular Stories
Newsom elected governor of California
Santa Rosa tax measure appears to be passing
Fugitive discovered in Sonoma County after 23 years living under dead child's name
Krispy Kreme lovers spend night outside new Rohnert Park store for chance at free doughnuts
Santa Rosa council candidate leads by 149 votes in District 4
CHP: Driver burned beyond recognition speeding prior to fatal Windsor crash
Mendocino College baseball coach, wife, arrested in domestic incident
Money pouring in for Southern California teacher seen punching student in viral video
Show Comment