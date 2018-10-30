s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Shanahan puts onus on players for team’s inability to close out games

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | October 29, 2018, 10:31PM
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Head coach Kyle Shanahan blamed the players Monday for the 49ers’ recent pattern of blowing late-game leads.

“We need to close people out, and we need some closers to do that,” Shanahan said on a conference call. “We are getting opportunities, reps and experience, but the experience hasn’t paid off yet. We’ve got to find people who can get it done.”

The 49ers blew a 12-point fourth-quarter lead Sunday to the Arizona Cardinals, who won the game 18-15. None of the 49ers’ best offensive players produced during the fourth quarter. None of them closed. Wide receiver Marquise Goodwin and tight end George Kittle each caught zero passes, and running back Matt Breida ran for five yards.

The 49ers also blew a seven-point fourth-quarter lead two weeks ago to the Green Bay packers. Again, the 49ers couldn’t close the deal. Goodwin and Kittle each caught zero passes in the fourth quarter, and Breida ran for 6 yards.

“In order to win an ugly game in the NFL,” Shanahan said, “you’ve got to be good at four-minute offense, and we weren’t there at the end.”

“Four-minute offense” means moving the ball while having a lead with fewer than four minutes left in a game. It means using up the clock. Killing time. Closing.

Shanahan continued: “We didn’t run the ball well enough when they knew we were trying to run it. And when we took our shots in the pass game to take advantage (of the opposing defense selling out to stop the run), we didn’t come down with it. Those are the ones you need to close someone out.”

Shanahan called a deep pass to Goodwin with 7:58 left in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Cardinals. The 49ers were winning by five points. Goodwin didn’t get open. Cornerback Patrick Peterson broke up the pass.

Two weeks before, Shanahan called a deep pass to Kittle with 4:01 left in the fourth quarter against the Packers. The 49ers were winning by seven points. Kittle didn’t get open, so quarterback C.J. Beathard scrambled and gained 1 yard.

“When people know you’re running it, they’re going to always bring more people than you block until you run the quarterback,” Shanahan explained. “That’s why you want to try to take a shot (downfield) some of those times because (opposing defenses) are extremely vulnerable in the pass game. After that, you’ve got to have hard-nosed running.”

Shanahan even had problems with hard-nosed running and finishing games before he came to the 49ers.

The Atlanta Falcons couldn’t hold a 19-point lead in the fourth quarter of the 2016 Super Bowl when he was their offensive coordinator. He needed to run the ball to take time off the clock and close the game. And the Falcons seemed equipped to close the game. They had the fifth-best rushing attack in the NFL during the regular season. But, during the fourth quarter of the Super Bowl, the Falcons ran for just 10 yards, scored zero points and lost by six to the New England Patriots in overtime.

This season, the 49ers have the sixth-best running game in the NFL. They average a whopping 5.3 yards per carry from the first quarter through the third quarter. They should be All-Star closers. But, during the fourth quarter, their rushing average plummets to 3.3 yards per carry. And they gained just 1.3 yards per carry in the fourth quarter Sunday against the Cardinals.

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection

This is Shanahan’s pattern. His rushing attack deserts him when he needs it most — when the game is on the line.

Is Shanahan a closer? With the 49ers at the midway point of their season, the answer may present itself in the remaining weeks.

“We should be better than 1-7,” Shanahan said. “There are a number of games we could have won. Yeah, we’ve been dealt a tough hand with some of the injuries, but that doesn’t mean we should be 1-7. We make a few different plays, and I’m talking one to three plays, I still wouldn’t feel great about our record but I’d feel better than I do now.

“I do know deep down that it does come down to just a couple of plays here and there. And those are plays we’re capable of making going forward. I’ve got to find a way as a coach to make sure I get our guys more prepared for those, better at those situations, and able to make those plays when it counts in the fourth quarter and not the previous three.”

Most Popular Stories
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Fire breaks out at Recology facility in southwest Santa Rosa
Wildfire-damaged Santa Rosa Trader Joe's set to reopen
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
3 recent fatalities spotlight risks at west Santa Rosa intersection
New charges in fatal Guerneville hit-and-run roil legal community
Driver injured in Cotati rollover crash
Show Comment