s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Stanford's late rally falls short in 27-23 loss to Washington

TIM BOOTH
ASSOCIATED PRESS | November 3, 2018, 10:37PM
| Updated 14 hours ago.
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

SEATTLE — Myles Gaskin returned after missing two games due to a shoulder injury to rush for 148 yards and one touchdown, and Washington built a big early lead before needing Taylor Rapp’s interception on the final play to beat Stanford 27-23 on Saturday night.

The matchup was essentially an elimination game in the Pac-12 North Division race and the Huskies got their senior star ball carrier back on the field just in time. Gaskin sat out a win over Colorado and loss to California, and his absence only highlighted his importance to Washington’s offense.

The Huskies (7-3, 5-2 Pac-12) built a 21-0 lead thanks to a 2-yard touchdown run by quarterback Jake Browning, an 11-yard TD pass from Browning to Drew Sample and Gaskin’s 6-yard run early in the second quarter. But the Huskies offense became conservative and was unable to find the end zone the rest of the way, making for a nervy second half after Stanford’s K.J. Costello got hot.

Costello threw a 14-yard touchdown to Kaden Smith and Bryce Love ran for a 5-yard TD late in the third quarter to pull Stanford (5-4, 3-3) within 24-14. Collin Riccitelli hit a 21-yard field goal with 9 minutes remaining after Washington’s defense held inside the 10 to pull the Cardinal within 24-17.

Washington answered with one more drive and Peyton Henry hit a 38-yard field goal with 5:09 left and gave the Huskies a 10-point lead, but Costello made the final minutes uncomfortable hitting Trenton Irwin for a 33-yard touchdown with 3:24 left. Riccitelli missed the extra point and the Huskies lead was 27-23.

Washington was only able to run 79 seconds off the clock before punting and Stanford took possession at its 15 with 2:05 left. Costello hit five passes to get to the Washington 34 with 10 seconds left.

He missed an end zone throw for Irwin and on the last play Costello was intercepted by Rapp at the goal line.

Costello was 29 of 43 for 347 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions. Love rushed 18 times for 71 yards.

Browning finished 16 of 27 for 194 yards and one score.

Washington’s first quarter and most of the first half was nearly flawless. The Huskies scored touchdowns on their first three drives.

They picked off Costello twice, including a diving interception by 320-pound defensive tackle Greg Gaines off a pass deflected by Ben Burr-Kirven. Stanford failed to get a first down in the first quarter and had just 96 yards of offense until the final drive of the half.

Injuries

Stanford played the final 2½ quarters without leading receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside after he left midway through the second quarter with a right ankle/foot injury. Arcega-Whiteside was held without a catch until grabbing a pass from Costello with 5:24 left in the first half. Arcega-Whiteside appeared to be injured while being tackled and left the field with help from trainers.

The takeaway

Stanford: The Cardinal remained winless this season when not forcing a turnover. ... Stanford has lost four regular season games in consecutive seasons for the first time since the 2008-09 seasons.

Washington: The Huskies still have a path to the Rose Bowl in their control. After a bye next week the Huskies will host Oregon State. A win against the Beavers would give Washington a chance to win the Pac-12 North by beating Washington State.

Most Popular Stories
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa
Sonoma County’s condominium market hits the skids
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Dungeness opener marks high holiday for sport fishermen

Up next

Stanford: The Cardinal return home to host Oregon State.

Washington: The Huskies host Oregon State on Nov. 17.

Most Popular Stories
Fire breaks out at industrial building in southwest Santa Rosa
Sonoma County’s condominium market hits the skids
Two men vying for California insurance chief
GoFundMe launched for family of Santa Rosa cyclist struck, killed by dump truck
Eastside Road closed after fatal car crash
Restoration of 148-year-old Point Reyes lighthouse packs surprise
Dungeness opener marks high holiday for sport fishermen
Crews contain fire in hills of western Sonoma County
Show Comment