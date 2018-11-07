SAN JOSE — Sharks center Logan Couture said there might have been a time early in his NHL career when he was fully conscious of any active point streak that he was enjoying.

That’s changed, Couture said, to the point where it wasn’t until a couple of games ago that he was aware he was on another extended run.

“A couple of the guys said something,” Couture said Tuesday morning. “I guess when you’re on a streak like this, to keep it going, you just focus on helping the team win and good things usually happen.”

Couture entered Tuesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild on a career-high nine-game point streak, recording five goals and nine assists in the process.

That streak ended against the Wild, but the Sharks got a career night from Marcus Sorensen as they earned a 4-3 victory at SAP Center.

Sorensen had a hand in the first three Sharks goals before Barclay Goodrow scored the go-ahead goal at the 7:25 mark of the third period.

Brent Burns let a shot go from inside the blue line that was redirected by Goodrow past Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.

Sorensen, in his first three-point game of his NHL career, scored in the first period and assisted on second-period goals by Joe Thornton, the 399th of Thornton’s NHL career, and Antti Suomela, the second of his career. Both Sorensen and Goodrow finished the game with plus-4 ratings.

Zach Parise scored on the power play in the second period for Minnesota, and Jared Spurgeon and Matt Dumba scored even strength goals 2:05 apart early in the third as the Wild quickly erased what had been a 3-1 San Jose lead after two.

Couture’s streak has largely come with Tomas Hertl and Timo Meier as his linemates. Tuesday, though, Hertl was scratched, still recovering from the head injury he suffered in Saturday’s game vs. Philadelphia, so Kevin Labanc took his spot on the Sharks’ second line.

Couture, Meier and Hertl had formed what was easily been the Sharks’ most productive line to date. Entering Tuesday, Meier had points in 10 of his last 11 games — including 10 goals — and Hertl, in that same span, has four goals and nine assists.