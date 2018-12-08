s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

Warriors sink 19 3-pointers to beat Bucks 105-95

GENARO C. ARMAS
ASSOCIATED PRESS | December 7, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

MILWAUKEE — Klay Thompson sidestepped two defenders to get an open look, hit a 3 from the wing and then coolly walked toward the baseline to guard the next inbounds pass.

The Golden State Warriors taught the Milwaukee Bucks a lesson about hitting 3s and playing D.

Thompson and Stephen Curry each scored 20 points and hit 4 of 9 from beyond the arc, and the Warriors wrapped up a five-game trip with a 105-95 victory on Friday night for their third straight win.

Andre Iguodala added a season-high 15 points for Golden State, which pulled away in the second half with another hot stretch from the 3-point line. The Warriors went 6 of 9 from beyond the arc in a roughly six-minute period that started with Curry’s 3 with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to build an 11-point lead.

The Warriors shot 41 percent (19 of 46) from long distance against the Bucks, the league’s highest-scoring team. The Bucks were just 7 of 39 (18 percent) from 3-point territory.

“Defense hasn’t been that great, so it’s good to finally put together a game where we hold an opponent to a not so great 3-point percentage,” Thompson said. “That did feel really good, I’m not going to lie.”

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 15 rebounds, while Malcom Brogdon added 15 points.

But Milwaukee couldn’t keep up with Golden State’s barrage, missing too many 3s in spite of scoring 26 points off 18 turnovers.

“They do a lot of things that they do to everybody — kind of switch, muck it up, make it to where it’s not easy ... to get shots against them,” Bucks coach Mike Budeholzer said.

A game of fits and starts typically had the Warriors building a three-possession lead, only for the Bucks to answer and get within a bucket. Curry’s 3 late in the third put the Warriors ahead to stay, answering Ersan Ilyasova’s bucket that capped a 12-2 run that briefly gave the Bucks a 74-72 lead.

Golden State cut down on turnovers in the second half while forcing more Milwaukee mistakes and misses. The Warriors avenged a 134-111 loss to Milwaukee in Oakland on Nov. 8.

“This was a game that meant a lot to us,” coach Steve Kerr said. “We were embarrassed a few weeks ago.”

The Warriors led 57-51 at the half, hitting 9 of 20 from 3-point range and getting 18 assists on 22 field goals.

Tip-ins

Warriors: F Draymond Green missed his 11th straight game with a sprained right toe. Coach Steve Kerr said the All-Star’s progress has been “fantastic” on the latter part of the road trip, and that he expected Green to play on Monday against Minnesota. ... Jonas Jerebko added 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from 3.

Bucks: Middleton had a rough start in back in the lineup after missing the win over Detroit on Wednesday for personal reasons. He went scoreless in the first half and missed four shots, going to the bench after picking up his third foul with 6:11 left in the second quarter, but finished with 10 points.

Guarding Giannis

Antetokounmpo took just 13 shots, about five below his season average. Warriors forward Kevin Durant, who can match Antetokounmpo’s length, often tried to stand his ground in the lane against the Bucks star. Other times, Golden State would double team and the Bucks couldn’t hit the 3.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61

“Offensively, we can be better. We didn’t move the ball very well,” Budenholzer said.

Taking charge

Iguodala and Jerebko were apparently in a friendly competition about which Warrior could draw the most charges. They were tied at two when Jerebko drew a third, with Antetokounmpo picking up the foul with 7:52 left and the Bucks trailing by none.

“I really wanted to get that one,” Jerebko said. “I knew he wanted to get to the basket.”

Three-team trade

Before the game, the Bucks traded injured center John Henson and guard Matthew Dellavedova to the Cleveland Cavaliers in a three-team trade that also involved the Washington Wizards. The Bucks got veteran point guard George Hill and a 2021 second-round draft pick from the Cavaliers, and forward Jason Smith and cash from the Wizards. Milwaukee also sent a future first-round pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Cleveland.

Up next

Warriors: Return home to face the Timberwolves on Monday.

Bucks: Visit the Toronto Raptors on Sunday in a matchup of the East’s top two teams.

Most Popular Stories
‘We can’t do it’: Haunted by fire, squeezed by housing costs, thousands leave county
Santa Rosa Diocese names 39 clergymen, most now dead, as known sex abusers
Authorities name man who killed rookie Davis officer
Next Sonoma County insurance risk: insurers dropping homeowner policies
Sheriff identifies woman, 8-year-old son killed in double murder-suicide in Mendocino County
Jack Wolf, Santa Rosa public relations leader, dies at 61
How did the Santa Rosa Diocese decide who it named as an abuser?
Benefield: Former soccer standout's journey brings her to coaching
Show Comment