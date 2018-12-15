Longtime and now retired Montgomery junior varsity baseball coach Mickey Rabinovitz remembers being struck by what he saw.

He was down on the field at AT&T Park, watching his former player and then the Chicago Cubs bench coach, Brandon Hyde, going over ground ball defense with a Cubs player before Chicago played the San Francisco Giants. Hyde had given Rabinovitz access to the field, so the coach got to watch his old student become the teacher.

Always diligent, always a learner, always a hard worker, Rabinovitz saw something more in Hyde that afternoon. He saw patience.

“He’s saying, ‘Move forward through the ball.’ He must have said it 20 times to the guy,” Rabinovitz said, noting that the “guy,” of course, is a probably a multimillionaire pro ballplayer.

But Hyde kept at it. He was positive, he was relentless.

“What Brandon has to do as a coach is convince the guy that what he’s saying is going to make you better,” he said.

As he is retelling the story, Rabinovitz paused.

“And now he’s going to be working with an entire roster,” he said.

Hyde, a 1992 graduate of Montgomery, was named the new manager of the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. It’s news that, since it was leaked early in the week, has set the Major League Baseball offseason alight.

It’s done much the same around these parts, where Hyde was not only a standout basketball player at Montgomery but a devotee to the game of baseball. He went on to play at Santa Rosa Junior College and Long Beach State before spending years as a minor leaguer in the Chicago White Sox system and eventually turning to coaching.

“No. 1, he was the kind of player who could play any position you could ask him to play,” said longtime and now retired Vikings varsity baseball coach Russ Peterich.

Where did Peterich put Hyde? At catcher. Because a catcher can command a game from behind the plate.

“He was a very good catcher,” Peterich said. “He knew the game.”

And what he didn’t know, he learned, said Rabinovitz.

“Not all players are learners,” he said. “Brandon wanted to learn as much as he possibly could about everything. If he wasn’t sure, it was, ‘Why do we do this? Why do we do that?’ He was like a baseball sponge.”

“He was a leader,” he said. “Even then, he was only 15 years old but he was very well respected, he didn’t screw around. He worked hard, he paid attention. If there was work to be done, he did it.”

Hyde has been steeped in baseball since he was a boy.

“He had a great knowledge of baseball when he was in high school,” Peterich said. “His dad did a great job in teaching him the game of baseball. By the time he got to high school, he had the skills that put him in a very elite group.”

And it’s that trajectory of learning that brings us to today, with Hyde’s name the talk of the baseball world.

He’s leaving his post as the bench coach with the Cubs but has a 2016 World Series ring as a nice memento of his eight years in Chicago. He’s been their minor league coordinator, director of player development and first base coach.