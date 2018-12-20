s
s
Sections
Search
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, nearly 1.5 million people used their mobile devices to visit our sites.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Wow! You read a lot!
Reading enhances confidence, empathy, decision-making, and overall life satisfaction. Keep it up! Subscribe.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
Until next month, you can always look over someone's shoulder at the coffee shop.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
We don't just cover the North Bay. We live here.
Did You Know? In the first 10 days of the North Bay fire, we posted 390 stories about the fire. And they were shared nearly 137,000 times.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Supporting the community that supports us.
Obviously you value quality local journalism. Thank you.
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X
Oops, you're out of free articles.
We miss you already! (Subscriptions start at just 99 cents.)
Already a subscriber?
iPhone
Subscribe. Support local journalism.
CLOSE X

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. working to cut down on fumbles

GRANT COHN
PRESSDEMOCRAT.COM | December 19, 2018
X

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Login

X

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

LoginSubscribe

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

SANTA CLARA — Jeff Wilson Jr. did everything right until he didn’t.

With 2:50 remaining in the first quarter of the 49ers’ 26-23 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks last Sunday, Wilson — the 49ers’ undrafted rookie running back — took a handoff from quarterback Nick Mullens, found a hole, broke a tackle and ran for 14 yards.

So far, so good.

As Wilson ran upfield, he approached Seahawks strong safety Brad McDougald and had a sudden choice to make: run around McDougald, or run through him. Wilson picked Option B, because he’s a collision runner. That’s his nature.

When Wilson lowered his shoulder, McDougald ducked his head, hit the football with his helmet and caused a fumble, Wilson’s third of the past three games. The Seahawks recovered the ball.

“It’s like a dagger in the heart,” Wilson said, describing the feeling he gets when he puts the ball on the ground. “It hurts. As a running back, you know in this league there are so many guys who are right by each other as far as talent. So, (fumbling) like that can set you aside and be the difference between you and the next guy. When I (fumble), I am hurting myself and my teammates, and farther down the line in my career, that can be a downfall to me.”

Since the 49ers promoted Wilson to the active roster from the practice squad on Nov. 24, he mostly has played well. He has appeared in the past four games, rushed 52 times and averaged a solid 4.4 yards per carry. He seems talented enough to succeed in the NFL. Unless, of course, he keeps fumbling.

After Wilson fumbled against the Seahawks this past Sunday, the 49ers gave him just three more carries during regulation time. But during overtime, starter Matt Breida left the game with an injury, and the 49ers turned back to Wilson.

“(Running backs coach) Bobby (Turner) looks at his eyes every single play,” Shanahan said. “You can tell a guy who wants to go back in and a guy who doesn’t want to go back in. Jeff wasn’t trying to hide. He wanted an opportunity and we were confident to give that to him if it presented itself and it did when Breida went out.”

On Wilson’s first carry of overtime, he ran up the middle for 16 yards and didn’t fumble. Then, he carried the ball the next two plays and didn’t fumble those times, either. He used enough time off the clock to set up the game-winning field goal by Robbie Gould.

The 49ers trusted Wilson to close out the win even though he fumbled earlier. And he came through.

“That meant the world to me,” Wilson said. “It gave me what I need to keep going forward and not worry about the negative. For the coaches to put me back in, they don’t know much that helped my life from a personal standpoint. They don’t know what they did for me. I’m glad they did, though.”

Wilson, 23, played college football at North Texas, where in 2017 he rushed for 1,215 yards and 16 touchdowns and averaged a gaudy 6.5 yards per carry. But he also fumbled once every 33 carries during his college career. That’s one big reason no team drafted him despite his impressive production.

Grant Cohn's Inside the 49ers blog

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Driver killed in crash on Occidental Road
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'

So far in the NFL, Wilson has fumbled once every 17 carries.

“You’ve got to hold on to it,” Shanahan said. “You’ve got to get up and hand the ball to the ref at the end of (the run). (Wilson) tries to finish runs strong and lower his head and go through people, but you’ve got to make sure that ball’s covered and doesn’t get loose in any way.

Related Stories
Cornerback Witherspoon out for season with knee injury
Grant Cohn: Why can’t Shanahan shower praise on worthy Mullens?

“(The fumbling issue) did show up in college and it only gets worse in the NFL because everyone tackles (well). Almost every time there’s a tackle, people are going for the ball. And if there’s any space in there, it’s coming out.”

Wilson knows he must adjust his technique while holding the football to protect it better and stay in the league.

“We have our seven pressure points on the ball,” Wilson said. “The main one is the seventh, and that’s a mindset. Once I change my mindset, I feel like (the fumbles) will be something that can be easily fixed.”

Shanahan hopes Wilson Jr. is right about the mindset.

“We’ll see,” Shanahan said. “I do hope, and I do have confidence that he can (stop fumbling) because we see him every day. We like the person. He works at it. The game doesn’t seem too big for him. He’s very well-liked around here, not just because he’s a friendly guy, but because people respect how he works and what he does. Jeff’s not going to make excuses. He knows exactly what he did (against the Seahawks) and how big that (fumble) could have cost us. He’s going to get another opportunity. I hope he lives up to it.”

Most Popular Stories
Santa Rosa woman, 18, killed in Occidental Road crash
Family: Woman killed in double murder-suicide faced years of abuse from former boyfriend
Cardinal Newman grad, former MLB pitcher charged with child sex abuse
Friends, co-workers call Forestville woman hit by wrong-way driver 'vibrant,' 'caring'
Fire burns southwest Santa Rosa home
Blizzard expected to hit Sierra; travel could be near impossible
Grant Cohn: 49ers' Shanahan does right thing by changing his mind
2 men sentenced for kidnap, murder in Cloverdale pot deal gone bad
Show Comment