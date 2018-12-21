Shake it as much as he tries, but John Antonio thinks about it every day, the memory putting him somewhere between urgency and appreciation, when he saw life leave, when he knew he was never going to be the same. As a father. As a husband. As a football coach. As a Petaluma cop.

Last Friday, Antonio was offered and accepted the offer to become Casa Grande’s new football coach. The kids already know him. Antonio is the guy in dark blue, the School Resource Officer who’s on campus every day. So yes, it’s true, it’s not every high school that has its football coach packing heat on campus.

That uniform, that weapon, that doesn’t even approach a salient description of Antonio. What happened Aug. 31, 2016, does. Has ever since he walked up an embankment off Petaluma Boulevard North carrying the bodies of two girls, sisters just 7 and 9 years old. The car their mother was driving went off the road and flipped upside down in 6 feet of the Petaluma River. The mother survived. The girls drowned.

Later that day, Antonio — at the time an assistant football coach at Casa, who previously was head coach at Piner for five years — went to the home of Casa’s then-football coach, Trent Herzog.

“I told Trent I don’t think I can coach anymore,” Antonio said. “Why? I don’t remember why. I really don’t know.”

Antonio may be a cop, may represent a position of high authority, all of that may project a stereotype of a hard case, but he’s blood and tissue like the rest of us. He was beginning to process his shock, his sadness. He woke up the next day, went grudgingly to practice, and changed his mind.

“I saw the kids,” Antonio said. For the next year, he only coached his son’s teams. He wanted to concentrate on being with his family as much as possible.

In his sons, Antonio saw exuberance, enthusiasm, energy. Those are the things he sees as well in himself. Still does. All that is overlaid now with the reminder of Aug. 31, 2016.

“I realized how short life is,” said Antonio, now in his 18th year as a patrol officer in Petaluma. “It’s not like I haven’t seen some pretty nasty stuff. But this time, for some reason, it really affected me.”

Yes, it very well could have been holding the lifeless bodies of two young children. Through no fault of their own they would never grow up, never fall in love, never have a family, never have children, never have a career, a life in all its shades of happiness and sadness. It hit Antonio hard, this family thing, because he was born in this town, went to St. Vincent’s where he starred in two sports, lived all his life in this town save a couple years. He now lives on the same street that he grew up on, just a couple blocks from Casa’s campus, with his wife and the two boys. With his dad and mom on the west side. Probably couldn’t throw a football around here without hitting one of his friends.

That was before Aug. 31, 2016. Before, Antonio treated each day like so many of us do. There’ll be tomorrow. And the day after, and the months after, and the years after. Plans? Dreams? Sure, we’ll get around to them.