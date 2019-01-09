OAKLAND — The man who dominated the news for the Warriors on Tuesday night didn’t even play in their 122-95 win against the hapless New York Knicks at Oracle Arena. He sat at the end of the bench in a dark suit with high-rise cuffs, white socks and black sneakers.

That has been the usual spot for DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins this season. He hasn’t played a real basketball game since Jan. 26, 2018, the night he tore his Achilles tendon while playing for the New Orleans Pelicans. Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced (the first I saw was from Marc Stein of the New York Times) saying that the Warriors are targeting Jan. 18, a game against the Clippers in Los Angeles, for the center’s much-anticipated return.

“I think it will happen around that time,” coach Steve Kerr confirmed. “It’s not as simple as ‘that’s the game.’ It’s somewhere in that neighborhood.”

This would be news under any circumstances, because Cousins was the Warriors’ splashy free-agent signing of 2018. His was one of the more intriguing moves of the entire NBA offseason. A four-time All-Star, one of the craftiest and most skilled and most tempestuous players in basketball, had elected to sign a one-year deal with the two-time defending NBA champions for the shockingly low price of $5.3 million.

The addition of Cousins was a sensation, but mostly as a curiosity, because the Warriors looked practically invincible heading into the 2018-19 season. They didn’t need a fifth All-Star, but yeah, we’d be happy to feast our eyes on one for a few months, whenever he was able to run on two legs again.

As it turns out, Cousins’ arrival looms much larger than that, at least in the short term. He might be exactly what it takes to shake the Warriors out of the doldrums that have beset them this season.

Boogie Cousins isn’t a novelty, or a mere luxury item right now. He is a necessity.

It wasn’t supposed to be like this. The Warriors had said goodbye to three veteran centers in the summer — Zaza Pachulia, David West and JaVale McGee — but they felt good about starting the season with a triumvirate of young centers whom they expected to grow into the position.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, the replacements have fallen far short of expectations. Kevon Looney is a smart and reliable player, and a versatile defender, but he is neither big for the position (at 6-foot-9, he’s more of a power forward) nor particularly athletic. He can’t hang with true centers like Denver’s Nikola Jokic or Oklahoma City’s Steven Adams. The inconsistent Jordan Bell has been a major disappointment, and is out of favor. Just once in the past 10 games has he played more than 10 minutes; he didn’t enter Tuesday’s game until 5:33 remained in a Golden State blowout.

Damian Jones had the most promise as a post player, but he’s out with a significant injury, a torn pectoral muscle in his left arm.

So yes, the Warriors need DeMarcus Cousins. They need his scoring punch. They need his savvy and his size. They need his spark.

The Cousins Watch has been in effect all season, but now it’s getting real. He has been practicing with the team for several weeks, his workload increasing, his agility improving.