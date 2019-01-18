Sam Wilson-Mietz approached hiking the Half Dome subdome with the same teamwork and determination he does with everything else in life.

He trained, worked hard and approached it as a competition he wanted to win.

The El Molino High School three-sport star and straight-A student is in the middle of his senior basketball season, and as is typical with anything Wilson-Mietz does, he’s leading the way.

And he’s impressing people as he does it.

“I look at him and think, ‘He’s what every coach or teacher or parent would want,’” said his baseball coach, Justin Lewis, who as a father of five sons himself knows what he’s talking about. “Outside of my house, I haven’t seen much like Sam.”

Hiking with his father, brother, uncle and cousin, Wilson-Mietz set out at 3:30 a.m. last summer with the goal of conquering the majestic dome that sits just below Yosemite National Park’s iconic granite rock formation.

“It was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” he said. “I love battling adversity and facing whatever challenge comes my way.”

People who know Wilson-Mietz speak in superlatives about the young man.

Mike Roan, the Forestville school’s athletic director, has taught him all four years at El Molino, either in PE or a leadership class.

“As an athlete, he’s super competitive, super disciplined, a hard worker, very explosive, a smart player. On the football field, he’s everything you’d want from a football player. He’s a very good basketball player and has played varsity baseball since he was a freshman,” Roan said.

“But as good as he is an athletically, what’s impressive to me is, he’s an even better student and kid. In leadership, he has gone above and beyond the requirements of the class, working outside school time making El Molino a better place and contributing to the community.”

Wilson-Mietz is the kind of kid who will stick up for someone being bullied or be a liaison between students and administration, observers said.

As a child, Wilson-Mietz was never interested in sitting in front of a screen. Instead, he’d be outside kicking a soccer ball against the side of the house or “burning all my energy by running up and down the street.”

He learned to work hard and value team camaraderie. As one of the strongest athletes on any team he’s been on, he said he feels a duty to be a role model and provide leadership where he can.

His basketball coach, Collin Walker, can attest to that.

“He’s our most consistent player out there in terms of scoring, assists, hard defense. You always know what you’re going get from him,” Walker said. “If I’m late for practice, I know that he’ll just lead it. He’ll be the one to make sure we have everything running the way we should.”

Wilson-Mietz will be one of this year’s Iron Lions at El Molino, an award the school gives for athletes who’ve competed in three sports all four years of high school — something small schools encourage to fill out their teams.

He almost didn’t make it, though, since his father was worried about concussion risks in football.

“He wanted me to take a year off and focus on baseball,” he said. “I went to some football games that year, and I just couldn’t handle being a spectator. I stood up to my dad and said I had to play football.”