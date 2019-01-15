Kyler Murray took another step toward breaking the hearts of A’s fans on Monday when he declared himself eligible for the NFL draft.

This does not mean that Murray, the electric two-sport athlete currently enrolled at the University of Oklahoma, has officially abandoned baseball. It means he’s keeping his options open, as he should. It means that the signing bonus of $4.66 million that the A’s paid him after making him the No. 9 overall pick in the 2018 MLB draft, and Murray’s reciprocal promise of showing up for spring training in February, are increasingly less meaningful.

Murray has 72 hours to change his mind on the NFL draft. And even if he doesn’t, he could still choose the Cactus League over the NFL scouting combine next month. The A’s, led by executive VP Billy Beane, have sent a delegation to steer Murray, a fleet center fielder, in that direction.

Meanwhile, everyone is lining up with an opinion on whether Murray should choose baseball or football. Here in the Bay Area, our opinions are predictably skewed. We want Murray to hit hardballs, not to get hit by defensive linemen, based purely on our own desire to see more of him.

A lot of the pro-and-con arguments come down to personal preference. One of them, though, is strictly objective. Or should be. And it’s bogus.

That argument goes like this: Kyler Murray should play professional baseball, because he stands to make a lot more money in that sport.

The basis of this theory is rooted in a couple of facts. One, unless you’re Tom Brady or Adam Vinatieri, you probably can count on a longer career playing baseball. And two, MLB contracts tend to be fully guaranteed, while almost all NFL contracts are not, meaning they go poof when a team decides to cut a player. The first point is probably overstated, but not false. The second is completely valid.

Despite all of that, playing Major League Baseball is generally less lucrative than playing in the NFL. And the profits are certainly less predictable.

To get a sense of Murray’s options, I looked at the MLB and NFL drafts in 2010 and added up the money all the draftees have made in their respective sports. I would have liked to use more recent databases, but I thought it would be fairer to baseball to go back eight years, because it can take ballplayers so long to advance through the system.

In theory, using 2010 should be advantageous for baseball. Bryce Harper and Manny Machado were among the top three picks, and Chris Sale was a first-rounder that year, too. Those are three legitimate superstars who have already made reams of cash. MLB had two supplemental picks woven into the 30 true first-round slots that year, so I included the top 32 players (providing nice symmetry with the 32 NFL picks).

Using “career earnings” figures from Spotrac.com, plus some quick research on individual signing bonuses when players didn’t show up on Spotrac, I found that the top 32 selections in the 2010 MLB draft have made, to date, a total of $270.4 million. That averages out to $8.45 million per man.

Not bad, huh, Kyler Murray?