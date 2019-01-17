The annual King of the Mat high school wrestling tournament, one of the top competitions in the North Bay, has been canceled this year amid coaching and administration changes at host Windsor High School.

This year would have been the 20th annual tournament, run by former Jaguars head coach Rich Carnation, a local wrestling leader and coach for more than a quarter century.

Carnation won a seat on the district school board and said he was planning to step down from his paid head coaching gig for an unpaid assistant position to avoid any conflicts.

The tournament was in the works, and nearly 30 schools had already committed, but Carnation announced to participants last week that it will not happen this year.

“The new head wrestling coach requested the school administration cancel the two (varsity and junior varsity) wrestling tournaments,” Carnation said in an email to participating team leaders.

The new coach, Ken Coburn, didn’t return a message seeking additional comment Wednesday. School Vice Principal Pete Sullivan could not be reached.

Instead, the Windsor team will participate in the 21st annual Puma Classic at Maria Carrillo High School this weekend.

That tournament, typically the week following the King of the Mat, is the other prestigious tournament for local high school wrestling talent. Both tournaments have attracted schools from the greater Bay Area and even out of state.

“It’s very disappointing that we had to cancel such a high-level tournament on our 20th anniversary, one that was so rich with competition,” Carnation said. “It’s a shame the seniors can’t wrestle in their home tournament.”

Carnation said the tournament, which was the team’s main fundraiser and spotlighted high-level regional and state-level talent, will refund the $325 fee teams had already sent in.

“As soon as I was directed to cancel the tournament, I sent an email to all the teams coming to give them as much notice as I could so they could get in another tournament,” he said.

Last year King of the Mat had 35 schools from three states and about 350 wrestlers, 200 of whom were section qualifiers.

“I am extremely embarrassed and disappointed that our 20th annual tournament is being canceled this year,” he wrote in the email. “The decision was made without my input or knowledge.”

Carnation declined to further explain the decisions behind the cancellation, referring questions to Sullivan or Coburn.

“We hope we can bring it back next year, but it’s the school’s decision,” he said. “We have to get the issues that caused the cancellation resolved by next year so we can continue this great tradition. Whatever is best for our program is whatever I’m going to support.”

Meanwhile, Windsor and 32 other teams — 14 from the North Bay — will compete in the Puma Classic at Carrillo, beginning with weigh-ins at 7 a.m. Saturday.

Bracket competition in the 14 weight classes will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with semifinals and loser’s bracket finals from 4-6 p.m. Finals for first- through eighth-place finishers will start at 6:30 p.m.

