Barber: Warriors an advertisement for NBA's offensive revolution

OAKLAND — In 1994-95, Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls were on the ascent, but not yet champions. On Dec. 19 of that season, Steve Kerr was the first player off the bench for the Bulls in a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kerr struggled, hitting 1 of 6 shots, and Chicago lost. The score was 77-63.

Wednesday night at Oracle Arena, Kerr was coaching from the Warriors bench, and this time the score was 71-66. At halftime.

The final was Golden State 147, New Orleans 140, a scoreboard that conjures the heyday of Dr. J and Kiki Vandeweghe. It was also a perfect illustration of the new, fast, aggressive, fearless, reckless and frequently sloppy NBA, and the contrast was not lost on Kerr.

“It’s interesting,” the coach had said before the game. “It’s changed, for sure, the last few years.”

Kerr brought up the Warriors’ record-setting 51-point first quarter at Denver on Tuesday, on a night they finished with 142. “We’ve never had a quarter quite like that night, but we’ve had similar quarters in the past,” Kerr said. “And it didn’t feel like we were that far ahead of them. We weren’t, they scored 38. So that’s what’s different to me now. I think a lot of other teams have a similar tempo, similar ability to score in bunches. So it’s harder to extend leads.”

He continued: “I think everybody has watched us, and studied us, and have been able to game-plan and build rosters. And the league has changed quite a bit over the last couple years as teams have played faster and added more shooting. So it seems much more competitive now.”

Much of the credit, or blame, falls to Kerr and the Warriors. When the coach arrived in Oakland in 2014, he installed a fluid offense built on passing and 3-point shooting, and the NBA wasn’t ready for it. But this league adapts quickly, as Kerr alluded. Now everyone is pushing the pace and shooting the 3 ball; many teams do it at a greater rate than the Warriors.

The results are batty. The Warriors’ 142-point game Tuesday night was like a 48-minute highlight reel. The offense was virtually flawless in Denver. And yet Golden State barely stood out. That same night, the 76ers score 149 in a blowout of Minnesota, and the Hawks matched the Warriors’ 142 in upsetting Oklahoma City. It was the first time since Jan. 7, 1984, that three NBA teams had scored 140-plus on the same day.

Wednesday, while the Warriors and Pelicans were duking it out, the Nets clipped the Rockets in overtime, 145-142. Welcome to the new NBA. But is all this scoring good for the game?

Well, yes and no.

The 3-or-die mentality bogs down the game sometimes. It’s unbelievable how long NBA teams failed to emphasize the 3-point shot. They’re making up for lost time now, and no one can blame them. But a storm of long-distance makes and misses gets repetitive.

In their loss Wednesday, the Rockets shot 70 3-pointers. Seventy. They took 35 2-pointers, exactly half as many. A swishing 3 is a pretty sight, but when teams simply pass the ball around the arc until they find an open man, it’s a failure to use the full court. In my opinion, it isn’t the best style of basketball.