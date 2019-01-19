Wide receiver Cliff Branch played 14 years in the NFL. Played in 205 games, counting playoffs. Branch never had one surgery. Branch, though, may have had his fingernails clipped once or twice.

And that’s not the most interesting thing about the former Raider.

Pittsburgh’s Mel Blount, the 1975 Defensive Player of the Year, a first-ballot Hall of Famer, greatest cornerback in NFL history, was benched in the second half of the 1974 AFC title game because Blount couldn’t stop Branch, who caught nine passes for 186 yards.

That’s pretty interesting but that’s not the most interesting thing about the former Raider.

While the Raiders would be standing on the sideline during the playing of the National Anthem, Branch would turn to coach John Madden and say, “I’m going to have a big day today. I’m going to burn their defensive back.”

“Cliff,” Madden responded, “you don’t even know who their defensive backs are!”

That’s a cute story but, still, his confidence is still not the most interesting thing about the former Raider.

This is:

Branch has more receptions and yards receiving than Paul Warfield and Bob Hayes. Branch has more touchdown catches than Charlie Joiner and John Stallworth. Branch has more touchdowns than Ozzie Newsome. Branch has more catches, receptions and touchdowns than Lynn Swann.

Every person named in the preceding paragraph is in Pro Football’s Hall of Fame.

Except Branch.

How does Canton ignore Branch? How do you ignore the streaking comet? How do you ignore the speed of light when in the 1970s a football offense was a punch in the mouth, a run here, there, everywhere? How does it ignore this simple fact: After Branch’s retirement in 1985, Al Davis spent the rest of his days trying to find another Cliff Branch, and never did?

These questions will have a year to find an answer. Branch is not on the Hall of Fame ballot this year for the first time in six years. He’ll be back again next year as a senior candidate. Which will work either in his favor or against him.

Some of it Branch is rather helpless to defend.

“The Ghost of Al Davis still hovers,” Branch said.

The Raiders could move to Bangladesh and the opinion that so many have of the late Raiders owner would move with them. Al did such a good job of putting his imprint on his team that nothing, even the passage of time, would wash it away.

“A lot of writers didn’t like the way Al did things,” Branch said. “But Al always did it his way.”

Without apology. With a smirk. For those who still can’t help but fill up a spittoon at just the mention of his name, they conveniently whine about this number: 12.

A dozen Raiders are in the Hall of Fame who played on at least one Super Bowl winner with the team. A dozen Pittsburgh Steelers who are in the Hall of Fame played on at least one Super Bowl winner.

Manufactured Whine: The Steelers were the The Team of the Decade. The Raiders weren’t so how can they have the same number of Canton residents as the Steelers? Yes, that’s petty and that’s politics and that how — as another example — Kevin Durant at this writing is not in the starting lineup for the Western Conference at the NBA’s All-Star Game.