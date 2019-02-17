Nevius: Giants' Mac Williamson finally out of the darkness

Mac Williamson didn’t see it coming.

“I had a panic attack on the team plane,” he said. “It was weird because I never had an issue on the plane.”

Sitting next to him, Chris Stratton immediately realized two things: his friend was in distress, and the flight to Atlanta was five hours.

“He knew I was messed up,” Williamson said at FanFest media day.

“It was,” said Stratton, “an eye-opening experience.”

Stratton helped calm Williamson down so he could doze off. The Giants outfielder wasn’t sure what was going on, but he’d found that sleep was the one thing that made him feel better.

At that point, Williamson estimates he was sleeping 10-14 hours a day.

You probably know the shorthand story of Mac Williamson. Came up from the minors last April. Hit three home runs in five games. Got everyone excited. Ran into a wall six days after he arrived.

Had a concussion. It lingered. Was sent to the minors and never made it back. Stopped playing in August. It was said there were some “complications from the concussion.”

That doesn’t begin to describe it.

Most of us first heard about Williamson’s struggles from a public blog written by his girlfriend, Kaitlyn Watts. It was titled: “Dealing with Mac’s Concussion.”

“I’ve watched him suffer and tried to do everything in my power to help him feel better, but … nothing seemed to make him feel better,” Watts wrote.

Besides spending half the day asleep in a dark room, Watts said Williamson was unable to sit up without experiencing overpowering nausea. Too sick to eat, he lost 20-25 pounds.

There were mood swings.

“I would be upset one minute, and crying the next,” Williamson said at FanFest. “And I’d think, ‘Why was I so mad?’”

Oh, and by the way, he was missing the opportunity of a lifetime. The 27-year-old outfielder had not only reached the big leagues, he was thriving. Before he was hurt, there was talk that Williamson might be — finally — the young, power-hitting left fielder the Giants have been waiting for since Barry Bonds.

Watching Williamson’s April 24 collision with the wall on YouTube is sickening. Bryce Harper hits a low foul ball to the third-base side and Williamson — only a week up from the minors and hustling to make an impression — goes after it in a dead sprint.

Focused on the ball, he loses sight of the bullpen mounds in foul territory. When he hits the nearest one, his legs are taken out and he falls head first.

It is so abrupt he’s unprepared. He can’t even get his arms up to soften the collision. He pile-drives into the padded wall.

There’s a pause while Williamson stays down, hands on his head. But then he pulls on his hat, shakily gets to his feet and goes back to left field to a round of applause.

The next inning he jumps on the first pitch he sees and clocks a 424-foot home run over the center-field wall.

On TV, Duane Kuiper says, “I think he’s fine.”

Who wouldn’t have said that?