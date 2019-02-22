Grant Cohn: How 49ers should improve next season

Be realistic.

The 49ers probably won’t win the Super Bowl next season — they may not even make the playoffs. They’re rebuilding. The current regime has taken two years to get its feet on the ground, and has made incremental improvements along the way, even if the win-loss record doesn’t reflect them.

When John Lynch, Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh came to the 49ers in 2017, they inherited the worst run defense in franchise history. It gave up 2,654 rushing yards in 2016 under Chip Kelly and defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil, two of the worst coaches ever to work for the 49ers.

The next season under Saleh, the 49ers drastically improved their run defense. It gave up 1,861 rushing yards in 2017, and allowed just 3.8 yards per carry — seventh best in the NFL.

In 2018, the 49ers made another incremental improvement. They enhanced their run offense, and averaged 4.5 yards per carry — the most they’ve averaged since 2014 when Jim Harbaugh was the head coach. Impressive.

The 49ers still have a number of areas to improve, even if Jimmy Garoppolo and Jerick McKinnon return to full strength next season. I believe the 49ers can make strides in the following areas, and here’s why:

1. Pass rush

For the first time, the new regime will invest heavily in edge rushers. The 49ers most likely will sign one in free agency and draft another with their first-round pick.

Last season, the 49ers’ edge rushers were Cassius Marsh and Ronald Blair, who were OK. Nothing special. Each recorded only 5.5 sacks. Both probably won’t play much next season. Good news for the 49ers.

In 2018, the defense recorded 37 sacks (tied for 22nd most in the NFL), and 92 quarterback hits (tied for 16th). Those numbers and rankings should improve with a new edge-rushing duo, because those players will draw attention, and free up space for the interior rushers — DeForest Buckner and Arik Armstead.

Buckner is the 49ers’ best player. He recorded 12 sacks and 20 quarterback hits last season, even though he fought through double-team blocks most of the time. A quality edge rush will prevent opponents from focusing all their attention on Buckner, meaning his numbers should improve, too.

2. Zone coverage

Robert Saleh usually uses zone coverage, although last season you couldn’t really call it “coverage.” The 49ers didn’t cover anyone. They stood around and conceded catches before making tackles.

The 49ers defense broke up only 39 passes all season — by far the fewest in the NFL. The second worst in breaking up passes was the Detroit Lions, who broke up 54 passes. The best in that category was the Chicago Bears, who broke up 119.

In fairness to Saleh, he didn’t intend his pass defense to be so passive. He uses the same scheme as the Los Angeles Chargers, who broke up 85 passes last season. The Chargers simply had better defensive backs and a better secondary coach than the 49ers.

The Chargers secondary coach is Ron Milus, who has coached NFL DBs for 19 seasons. The 49ers secondary coach was Jeff Hafley, who has only seven seasons of NFL experience. And he has almost zero experience coaching zone-coverage techniques. His background is man-to-man coverage. He was learning the 49ers’ defensive scheme along with his players. That’s one big reason opposing receivers were so open all the time.