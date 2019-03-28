Barber: After a busy spring, Mac Williamson could be Giants' odd man out

SAN FRANCISCO — Welcome to the baseball world of Farhan Zaidi. It’s an intriguing and hopeful place — and frequently an exasperating one.

Tuesday night at Oracle Park was a good example. It was the Giants’ (and the A’s) final tuneup before the Major League Baseball regular season, which begins in earnest Thursday. The team from Oakland more or less had one final item to cross off its list — starting pitcher Aaron Brooks threw a good game and locked up the fifth spot in the rotation. Meanwhile, Zaidi had his roster options assembled before him, moving pieces around like Winston Churchill before a naval battle.

It wasn’t until after the game that we discovered the fate of Alen Hanson and Connor Joe and Michael Reed and Tom Murphy and Trevor Gott and Travis Bergen. Oh, and Pablo Sandoval, the most valuable player of the 2012 World Series, who will indeed begin the 2019 season on the Giants roster. We think. Because you know Zaidi isn’t done dealing yet.

The Giants’ new GM is a ceaseless tinkerer, a man obsessed with incrementally improving the 40th spot on the 40-man roster. His process is fascinating to watch. Why would I call it “exasperating”? Look toward left field, a position that Barry Bonds cursed when he left the team more than a decade ago.

Can you name the last player to start the most games for the Giants in left field for two consecutive years? It was Fred Lewis, who did it immediately after replacing Bonds in 2008 and 2009. The years since have been a decade of transience in the shadow of the giant Coca-Cola bottle. It was Pat Burrell in 2010, Cody Ross in 2011, Melky Cabrera in 2012, Gregor Blanco in 2013, Michael Morse in 2014, Nori Aoki in 2015, Angel Pagan in 2016, Jarrod Parker in 2017 and Hunter Pence last year.

Since the start of 2009, just two players have started 100 games for the Giants in a given season. One of them was Cabrera, who made 101 starts there in ’12 and made the National League All-Star team. It looked like the Giants had finally found their left fielder. Then Cabrera failed a steroids test. The Curse of Bonds had claimed another victim.

Some years, left field has been a crazy revolving door in San Francisco. Like last season, when aging Hunter Pence started 37 games there, Gorkys Hernandez 25 and Mac Williamson 25. Or the year before, when Jarrod Parker started 42 games, Hernandez 31 and Austin Slater 29. This isn’t just left field by committee — it’s left field by lottery.

Many fans have been hoping Williamson will end the parade. He got a nice ovation from a somewhat deadened Oracle Park crowd when he made his first plate appearance Tuesday night in the sixth inning.

Williamson is 28 but a bit inexperienced, having spent mostly small portions of the past four seasons in San Francisco. He’s built like an outside linebacker at a solid 6-foot-4, 237 pounds. And for a brief moment in 2018, he was the biggest news in local sports. The Giants brought him up on Apr. 20, and he hit three home runs in his first five games. Crushed a couple of them. He was hitting .316 after those five games.