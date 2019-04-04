Benefield: Rain can't dampen spirits at Santa Rosa track and field tri meet

The timing of the meet wasn’t great and the weather certainly wasn’t great, but Santa Rosa High track and field co-coach Doug Courtemarche couldn’t have looked happier Wednesday evening.

His shorts were soaked through from rain that wasn’t forecast to fall and Santa Rosa’s scoring equipment, computers and paper tally sheets were soaked, but the veteran coach didn’t need any of that to know that the Panthers’ girls squad had knocked off perennial champs Maria Carrillo in a head-to-head tri meet that will likely determine which squad wins the North Bay League-Oak Division team title.

In a tri-meet format, it was Santa Rosa, Maria Carrillo and Montgomery battling it out Wednesday. Although three regular-season meets remain, the teams that duked it out in the rain Wednesday are the clear favorites, so a win put teams in the drivers’ seat.

That meant the Panthers on the girls’ side and the Maria Carrillo Pumas on the boys’ side.

In 2013, the Maria Carrillo girls won the regular season and Santa Rosa won the North Bay League championship meet. According to local track whiz Jim Crowhurst, before Wednesday the Puma girls had not lost a dual or tri meet since 2003.

“We wanted to win. There was no question about it. So we did everything we possibly could regardless of what meet we have coming up or what we just came from,” Courtemarche said. “This was the more important meet for us.”

But there was clearly a weird timing piece to Wednesday’s much-anticipated showdown.

The meet fell the weekend after the rigorous and highly competitive Stanford Invitational and two days before the Arcadia Invitational in Southern California, a national-caliber meet that elite members of each team will compete in. So there was some strategizing about which athletes competed in which events Wednesday, and which ones would try to save some energy for the weekend.

Maria Carrillo coach Greg Fogg made some tactical choices with his athletes en route to yet another win for his boys squad. Even though he also showed a different lineup than he might usually on the girls side — holding out big names like Aimee Armstrong, Jasmin Hirth and Nicole Morris, who are all running a distance relay Friday at Arcadia — none of it mattered in the end in the face of Santa Rosa’s depth and talent, he said.

“I don’t want to make it sound like we could have won today. Santa Rosa has a deep squad, they have a talented squad and in a bummer for us, they have a young squad,” he said. “They are going to be around for a while to contend with.

“Santa Rosa totally has it this year. Kudos to the girls; they’re legit,” he said.

Legit is one way to describe Santa Rosa’s freshman sprint sensation Kassidy Schroth. She won both the 100 and 200 meters, in 12.8 and 26.2 seconds, respectively, to collect some key points for the Panthers.

“We are thinking this is the closest meet in league and so every point counts,” she said.

In the 200, the Panthers took first and second, with senior Izel Zamora coming in just behind Schroth at 26.6 seconds.

“Izzy got second and that’s amazing,” Schroth said. “The girls, we are pretty solid. I’m really excited about the season. I think we are doing pretty well.”