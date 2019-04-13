Benefield: A picturesque but brutal day for runners at Lake Sonoma

Saturday afternoon update: Runners Jared Hazen and Anna Mae Flynn were the top finishers in the 2019 Lake Sonoma 50. Hazen won with a time of 6:08:29. Flynn won with a time of 7:25:15. For additional race results, click here.

It takes a special kind of athlete to describe running 50 miles over hilly trails as a comfortable way to feed the competitive beast.

But when asked about the draw of ultrarunning — anything longer than a marathon — and, in particular, racing in the Lake Sonoma 50, Julia Stamps Mallon of Santa Rosa (perhaps the most celebrated prep and collegiate runner ever to come from these parts) said running for hours and hours at a time over rigorous but beautiful terrain is akin to pulling on a pair of your old, cotton underthings.

“For me, toeing the line and running a really hard marathon is much different than running a 50 miler,” she said. “It’s almost like wearing your granny underwear. It’s a familiar environment, same amount of friends, but you don’t have to go out there and pull your hamstring in the first mile.”

So Stamps Mallon, 40, and 400 other runners, give or take, will take off from the southern shore of Lake Sonoma on Saturday morning to race a total of 50 miles out and back for the honor of having competed in the Lake Sonoma 50. No prizes to speak of, no cash — just an answer to the question: Can I do this? And, for the elite runners: How fast can I do this?

Because they are getting faster every year.

It’s an event that has, in just the 11 years of its existence, evolved into one of the most competitive and sought-after races on the ultrarunning calendar.

“It’s really a special race because it does kind of check a lot of different boxes,” said Karl Hoagland, publisher of UltraRunning magazine.

“It attracts the really premium runners in the sport and I would say every year it’s one of the top three most competitive fields in the sport in North America, if not the top.

“It’s really a big deal to win Lake Sonoma,” he said. “Only the elites — the top of the sport — win Lake Sonoma.”

Here are some the who’s who who’ve crossed the line first at the Lake Sonoma 50 since the inaugural race in 2008: Keely Henninger, YiOu Wang and Stephanie Howe Violett. On the men’s side: Jim Walmsley, Hal Koerner, Sage Canaday and Dakota Jones.

This year’s field includes multiple world record-holder Camille Herron and France’s Sebastien Spehler — as well as Brit Tom Evans, who won the 100-kilometer Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc in Chamonix, France last summer.

The winning times for men have gotten faster every year barring one and, for the women, every year barring two.

“It’s one of the three most competitive ultra runs with the North Face 50 and Western States 100,” said Bryon Powell, publisher of iRunFar.com.

But along with the checklist of known rock stars of the sport are the seemingly everyday folks who want to see if they can do this.

And if they can (and truth be told, even if they can’t), there will be beer and good food at the finish and a friends and family party on Sunday.