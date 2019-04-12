Benefield: Morgan Bertsch eager for WNBA shot

Morgan Bertsch and a couple of her UC Davis basketball teammates were at the home of their coach, Jennifer Gross, Wednesday night watching the television when she got a text.

“Congratulations,” it read. Nothing else. It was from her agent, Eric Wiesel.

“I was like, ‘What? There is nothing on the screen,’” said Bertsch, a 2014 graduate of Santa Rosa High and a UC Davis senior.

ESPN, televising the WNBA draft live, had gone to a commercial break and in the mere moments the broadcast was interrupted, Bertsch was chosen with the 29th pick, the first-ever Aggie to be drafted. She found out by the beep of her phone.

“Two seconds later, it popped up on the screen, ‘While we were away, we had three more draft picks …’ We all freaked out, naturally,” she said.

Screaming, tears, heart palpitations. Then a pause.

“Then we were like, ‘Wait, wait, wait. Where was it to?’” she said.

Dallas. Bertsch was drafted by the Dallas Wings in the third round.

Not bad for a kid who got exactly one Division I offer out of high school.

Bertsch’s story is near-legendary at this point. She played no club basketball. She only got the attention of the Aggies’ coaching staff when they caught a glimpse of her in the background of another player’s tape. Intrigued by a 6-foot-4 player who was such a good athlete she would eventually set the high jump record at UC Davis, they traveled to see her play for the Panthers. They were underwhelmed (she was sick that night), but tried again and invited her to a summer camp. It was there that Bertsch showed glimmers of what could be. They made her an offer.

“I think that says a lot about this one here — to go from having one Division I scholarship to be a WNBA draft pick,” Gross said at a press conference held Thursday.

When Gross talked about Bertsch’s intelligence, work ethic and her as-yet-undefined ceiling in this game, I couldn’t help but think about a conversation I had with Bertsch more than 18 months ago.

She was in the early stages of her junior season, leading the Aggies in scoring and having a phenomenal year. And yet a good chunk of our conversation that day was about her ongoing effort to quiet her negative self talk. She had, at times, worried that her game was getting stale, that opponents were finding ways to stop her offensively. She talked about wanting to evolve as a player and become a more multi-faceted threat.

“If I could shoot the 3, that would make my life a lot easier,” she said that day. “I’ve never been a 3-point shooter. Maybe we’ll get there one day.”

Fast-forward to today. In her senior season, Bertsch shot 48 percent from behind the arc. For perspective, consider this: Stephen Curry’s career average is just shy of 44 percent.

It’s mind-boggling.

“That’s a testament to the work that she’s put in; the commitment that she has to be great,” Gross said.

“She still has an incredibly high ceiling,” she said.

The mark she has left on the UC Davis women’s basketball program is indelible. She’s the Aggies’ career scoring leader at 2,398 points and the school’s career rebounding leader. She averaged 23.6 points per game in her senior season — the fourth-highest average in the nation — en route to being named Big West player of the year. She led the Aggies to three straight Big West Conference titles and a win at the Big West Tournament her senior year. The Aggies’ trip to the NCAA Tournament this season was the first time the team had made it since 2011.