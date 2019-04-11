Fort Bragg pitcher tosses back-to-back no-hitters

Fort Bragg’s top pitcher is in a groove.

Junior left-hander Jullian Clavelle has thrown no hitters in each of his last two appearances for the Timberwolves’ baseball team.

Tuesday, he went the distance in a blowout of Kelseyville, which ended at 10-0 after five innings due to the mercy rule.

On April 2, Clavelle tossed seven innings of no-hit ball in a 3-0 win over Cloverdale.

Cloverdale’s scorekeeper apparently ruled one play a hit when it was an error, Fort Bragg coach Roy Perkins said. But since Fort Bragg was the home team, its scorekeeping book is the official record.

“They reported it was a hit. It was not. Our second baseman made the play and the first baseman dropped the ball,” he said. “It was an obvious error.”

Clavelle throws his fastball about 90 percent of the time, Perkins said — it’s just almost unhittable.

“He’s got a very good fastball. It’s faster than it looks and he has great command. He hits his spots,” he said. “Kids just aren’t catching up to it.”

Clavelle had 11 strikeouts against Cloverdale and 10 against Kelseyville in 5 innings, allowing only five balls into play.

“That makes things pretty easy,” Perkins said.

After Wednesday’s game against Laytonville in which Garrett James started, Clavelle will try for no-hitter No. 3 Friday in Clear Lake.

When he’s not on the mound, Clavelle plays center field and bats cleanup.

The Timberwolves are the only remaining undefeated team in the North Central League I, although they only have two decisions because of several rain-postponed games still to be played. St. Helena is 4-1, Middletown 3-1 and Kelseyville 4-2.

