Wright’s pro football career still a bit iffy

“If you can meet Triumph and Disaster and treat those impostors just the same …”

A line from Rudyard Kipling’s poem “IF”, hung at the player entrance at Wimbledon.

WINDSOR

In the winter of 2014, actually it was just over a week, Scooby Wright and Triumph were doing their dance. Oh my, yes they were. Triumph was leading, Wright was following. How could he not? Not many get to dance like this.

The University of Arizona had a plane just for Scooby, the head football coach at the university and his wife, and the linebacker coach at UA and his wife. In one week the five of them flew to North Carolina, Texas and Florida. A linebacker at Arizona, Scooby received three awards: the nation’s best linebacker, the nation’s best defensive player and the best college football player regardless of position.

Might have been only five people and three trophies, but that private plane carried a heavy load. Hosannas fill a lot of space. Especially when those awards had this emotional cache attached to them: Charles Woodson, Aaron Donald, Warren Sapp, Luke Kuechly, Orlando Pace — all Hall of Famers now or eventually — had been previous winners. No, this wasn’t a $2 Scratcher he had won.

Triumph didn’t leave after the plane back in Tucson. There was more dancing to be done. Wright, the former two-time All-Stater for Cardinal Newman, was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year — the first sophomore ever to do so. He was a consensus All-American and finished ninth in the Heisman balloting, the highest finish for a defensive player.

An NFL scout had rated Wright as the third best linebacker in the college draft if he was to declare. And that almost seemed like an insult. He led the nation in tackles, tackles for a loss and fumbles forced.

Scooby? “I didn’t think anything of it. I was concentrating on our bowl game.” Not that he wasn’t appreciative. He just never had The Limo Attitude. His teammates weren’t his servants, his fans weren’t his subjects, his coaches not his vassals.

“Football is what I do,” he said recently at a Windsor coffee shop. “It is not who I am.”

And thus, as Kipling advised and as so often happens, Triumph gave way to Disaster. A little over four years after being the toast of college football, Wright now finds a life without any chartered planes. To say the least.

Wright is football-unemployed. He is working for his dad’s construction company and working out twice-a-day, six days a week. “Better to be ready than to get ready” if a team comes a-callin’.

Disaster has presented itself as a cold slap in the face. Wright has played 13 games in the NFL. He has been credited with one tackle. Doesn’t remember who he brought down or, for that matter, who was the opponent. He has been cut once by the Cleveland Browns, three times by the Arizona Cardinals. He tried out with the New Orleans Saints but wasn’t signed to a contract. Two weeks ago, the Alliance of American Football folded after eight games and Wright, a linebacker for the Arizona Hotshots, was among those suddenly dispossessed.

“Have you ever read Rudyard Kipling’s ‘IF’ ?” Wright asked.

This is how Wright answered the simple question: “How ya doin’?” The question was asked with some hesitancy. After all, this is not where Wright expected to be at the age of 24, listening to that question.