Barber: With Day One done, Derek Carr's still a Raider

ALAMEDA — “With the fourth pick in the 2019 NFL draft… and the 24th pick in the 2019 NFL draft… and the 27th pick in the 2019 NFL draft… the Oakland Raiders select: Derek Carr, quarterback.”

Crowd goes wild. Or Derek Carr does, anyway.

It will take at least a couple years to parse the results of this year’s annual NFL meat market. We must wait to find out how head coach Jon Gruden and neophyte general manager Mike Mayock did in their unconventional first collaboration. We don’t yet know the ceiling (or the cellar) of former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell.

But we know this: Derek Carr is still No. 1 on the depth chart.

It was not a foregone conclusion when the day began. Carr had entered the pre-draft rumor machine, and was spun like a drying T-shirt. As the big day got closer, a lot of people became convinced Gruden would duct-tape Mayock in his chair in their lonely two-man “war room” and draft a quarterback. Maybe even trade up for the opportunity to do so.

There was well-known ESPN drafteroo Todd McShay, who had this to say on the network’s “Get Up!” morning show earlier in the week: “Jon Gruden loves Kyler Murray, I’m told. And does not necessarily love Derek Carr, I’m told, which is going to be the interesting thing to see. It may not play out in this draft, but I think at some point, it’s going to come to an end between Carr and Jon Gruden, from what I hear.”

Murray, of course, is known in these parts as The One That Got Away from the A’s. The University of Oklahoma athlete was their first pick in the MLB draft last June, but he decided to play football instead. Specifically, quarterback.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapaport tossed another Molotov cocktail into the window when he said it might instead be Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins who had caught Gruden’s eye. Rapaport upped the ante when the Raiders were on the clock, noting that Haskins “has moved up the Raiders’ draft board” and was “in play” for the fourth overall pick.

Mayock hadn’t exactly put the gossip to rest two weeks before the draft when he met with reporters at Raiders team headquarters.

“I’ve said before Derek Carr is a franchise quarterback and we believe that,” he said that day. “Beyond that, just like in any other position, we’re going to do our due diligence. If we found somebody we like better or thought had bigger upside, then you got to do the right thing for the organization.”

There were live cameras across America on draft night, most of them in the living rooms and rented restaurant backrooms of prospective draftees. I wish there had been one in the Derek Carr residence. He would never admit it, but I bet Carr was pretty agitated as the evening began. I picture him pacing with nervous energy, telling the kids “not now, honey,” dabbing at his forehead with a sleeve.

He got relief around 5:45 p.m., though, when the Arizona Cardinals took Murray with the top pick. Murray became Josh Rosen’s nemesis, not Carr’s. And when the Raiders’ pick rolled around at No. 4, they didn’t take the plunge for Haskins. They opted for Ferrell, who, as far as I can surmise, weighs about 267 pounds and isn’t very good at throwing a football.