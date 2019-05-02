Which SRJC swimmers are headed to state championships?

KERRY BENEFIELD
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
May 1, 2019

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

Santa Rosa Junior College swimmers who qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association swimming and diving championships at De Anza College Thursday through Saturday are:

Men

Cameron Flood: Ranked eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 25th in the 200-yard freestyle.

Matthew Hayes: Ranked seventh in both the 200-yard backstroke and 400-yard individual medley and 14th in the 200-yard individual medley.

John Madden: Ranked sixth in the 400-yard individual medley, 15th in the 200-yard individual medley and 17th in the 200-yard butterfly.

Chadwick Leung: Ranked seventh in the 200-yard butterfly, 18th in the 100-yard backstroke and 19th in the 200-yard individual medley.

Jack McCormick: Ranked ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, 16th in the 100-yard freestyle and 17th in the 100-yard butterfly.

Julian Schiano-DiCola: 15th in the 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley and 23rd in the 100-yard freestyle.

Nate English: A breaststroke specialist, he qualified in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.

Mark Sidorenko: Fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and 13th in the 50-yard freestyle. Qualified in all five relays.

Women

Alex Langley: 10th in the 200-yard breaststroke, 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 23rd in the 200-yard individual medley.

Mary Khattar: Ninth in the 100-yard butterfly, 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 20th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Molly Davis: 11th in the 200-yard backstroke, 13th in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 14th in the 50-yard free.

Reilly Clarkson: 10th in the 400-yard individual medley, 13th in the 200-yard backstroke and 16th in the 200-yard individual medley.

Katie Morrison: Fourth in the 200-yard back stroke, sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle. Qualified in all five relays.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine