Which SRJC swimmers are headed to state championships?

Santa Rosa Junior College swimmers who qualified for the California Community College Athletic Association swimming and diving championships at De Anza College Thursday through Saturday are:

Men

Cameron Flood: Ranked eighth in the 500-yard freestyle, sixth in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 25th in the 200-yard freestyle.

Matthew Hayes: Ranked seventh in both the 200-yard backstroke and 400-yard individual medley and 14th in the 200-yard individual medley.

John Madden: Ranked sixth in the 400-yard individual medley, 15th in the 200-yard individual medley and 17th in the 200-yard butterfly.

Chadwick Leung: Ranked seventh in the 200-yard butterfly, 18th in the 100-yard backstroke and 19th in the 200-yard individual medley.

Jack McCormick: Ranked ninth in the 50-yard freestyle, 16th in the 100-yard freestyle and 17th in the 100-yard butterfly.

Julian Schiano-DiCola: 15th in the 500-yard freestyle and 400-yard individual medley and 23rd in the 100-yard freestyle.

Nate English: A breaststroke specialist, he qualified in the 200-yard medley relay and 400-yard medley relay.

Mark Sidorenko: Fourth in the 100-yard freestyle, fifth in the 100-yard butterfly and 13th in the 50-yard freestyle. Qualified in all five relays.

Women

Alex Langley: 10th in the 200-yard breaststroke, 13th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 23rd in the 200-yard individual medley.

Mary Khattar: Ninth in the 100-yard butterfly, 12th in the 50-yard freestyle and 20th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Molly Davis: 11th in the 200-yard backstroke, 13th in the 1,650-yard freestyle and 14th in the 50-yard free.

Reilly Clarkson: 10th in the 400-yard individual medley, 13th in the 200-yard backstroke and 16th in the 200-yard individual medley.

Katie Morrison: Fourth in the 200-yard back stroke, sixth in the 100-yard backstroke and 18th in the 50-yard freestyle. Qualified in all five relays.