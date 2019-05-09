SRJC men place 5th at state swim championships

The Santa Rosa Junior College men’s swim team finished fifth at the California Community College Athletic Association state meet at DeAnza College in Cupertino last weekend, while the women’s squad finished in ninth place with just five swimmers.

The Bear Cubs were led by sophomore Mark Sidorenko, who hails from Kazakhstan, with his fourth-place finish in both the 100-yard butterfly and 100-yard freestyle, while taking 12th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Cameron Flood, who prepped at Maria Carrillo, finished in third place in the mile and 8th place in the 500-yard freestyle. John Madden, another Carrillo grad, finished seventh in the 400-yard individual medley, 11th in the 200-yard individual medley and 15th in the 200-yard butterfly.

Sophomore Jack McCormick, who graduated from Piner High, finished seventh in the 50-yard freestyle, 14th in the 100-yard butterfly and 15th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Sophomore Julian Schiano DiCola, who went to Novato High, finished 11th in the 500-yard freestyle and 13th in the 100-yard freestyle.

Matthew Hayes, from Livermore, finished 13th in the 400-yard individual medley and 14th in the 200-yard backstroke and Chadwick Leung, from Hong Kong, finished 16th in the 200-yard butterfly.

Three relay teams — 200-yard freestyle, 800-yard freestyle and 400-yard freestyle — all finished in the top eight.

On the women’s side, freshman Katie Morrison — who prepped at Santa Rosa High — had a stellar meet, with a third-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke, a fourth-place finish in the 200-yard backstroke and 14th in the 50-yard freestyle.

Team captain, sophomore Reilly Clarkson, who also prepped at Santa Rosa, finished seventh in the 200-yard backstroke and ninth in the 400-yard individual medley — both of which were season-best times for Clarkson.

Mary Khattar, who went to Montgomery, finished 10th in the 100-yard butterfly. Alex Langley, a Summefield Waldorf grad, finished 12th in the 100-yard breaststroke and 14th in the 200-yard breaststroke, while Molly Davis, who graduated from Technology High, finished 12th in the 200-yard backstroke.

The women placed third in the 200-freestyle relay, sixth in the 200-yard medley relay, ninth in the 400-yard medley relay, 10th in the 800-yard freestyle relay, 15th in the 400-yard freestyle relay and 16th in the 1,650 freestyle relay.

