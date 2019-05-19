Barber: Draymond Green revs up Warriors' 110-99 win over Trail Blazers

PORTLAND, Oregon — Run, Warriors, run. Run because it makes your brand of basketball more fun to watch. Run because it makes you better.

I’m not handing down any revelations here. During the Steve Kerr era, the Warriors have always been an up-tempo team. But the rest of the NBA has emulated them, and even surpassed them in some instances. Golden State led the league in pace in 2014-15, was second in 2015-16, fourth in 2016-17 and fifth in 2018-19. This year the Warriors were 10th in pace — faster than most teams, but not exceptional.

But this is still a dangerous team when it gets moving up and down the court, even if the Warriors forget that sometimes.

After Golden State’s 110-99 win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 3 of the Western Conference finals Saturday, I asked backup shooting guard Quinn Cook what pace means to his team.

“Everything,” Cook said. “Everything.”

Yet there were stretches in each of the past two games when the Warriors stagnated against Portland. It can happen when you have great shooters like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, who don’t need fast breaks to score. And it can happen when you’re sending a lot of inexperienced players onto the court, as Kerr did Saturday when he started Damian Jones at center and gave heavy minutes to guys like Alfonzo McKinnie and Jordan Bell. Players like that are less likely to force the action.

Pace wasn’t the only reason the Warriors trailed the Trail Blazers 66-53 at halftime Saturday. They weren’t shooting well from outside, and they were allowing Trail Blazers center Meyers Leonard, a career 5.6-point scorer, to look like Hakeem Olajuwon.

But Draymond Green know what the Warriors needed. He knew they had to get moving. So he lit a fire, just as he had in Game 2. He grabbed rebounds and ran, or grabbed rebounds and immediately looked to pass the ball upcourt. Heck, he did it sometimes even when the Blazers put the ball through the net.

Green does a lot of things well, and all of them were on display in Game 2. He finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds, 12 assists and four steals. On this night, though, it wasn’t anything quantifiable that defined his game. It was the way he jump-started and accelerated the Warriors.

“Everybody knows Draymond’s the heart and soul of the team,” Bell said. “He seen what we were lacking, so he kind of just took initiative on the game, and started making easy plays, pushing the ball in transition. Obviously they’re bigger than us with our bigs, so we have to use our speed to our advantage.”

Green didn’t ramp up the game by himself. But as Bell alluded, he’s the engine.

“He was the difference maker,” Portland coach Terry Stotts conceded. “What he did, he kept them going, even though we had a lead in the first half. His energy, the way he was pushing the ball kept them going.”

At one point after the game, when the glum Moda Center fans had vacated the arena and the players were dressed, Green and Klay Thompson were scheduled to share the podium. But Thompson entered the room alone and wasn’t inclined to wait for his power forward. He was hungry, and in front of the microphone isn’t his favorite place to be.