Rookie Nick Bosa joins list of 49ers' injured

SANTA CLARA — The 49ers might be cursed. Here is their list of injured players for Tuesday’s Organized Team Activity (OTA). It’s a long list.

It starts with rookie defensive end Nick Bosa, the second pick in April’s draft. He is a newcomer to the injured list. He pulled his right hamstring right out of the gate Tuesday and sat out the rest of practice. “I wasn’t over there, so I’m not sure of the severity,” head coach Kyle Shanahan said after practice.

Bosa pulled his hamstring during one-on-one pass rush drills. He immediately walked to a trainer, who massaged Bosa’s hamstring for a minute and held him out of practice the rest of the afternoon.

Like the 49ers, who had 41 players on the injured reserve list the past two seasons, Bosa has had bad luck with his health.

Last season, he missed 11 games at Ohio State with a core muscle injury which required surgery. Tuesday’s OTA was just the fifth time he has practiced since the surgery.

Bosa wasn’t the only 49er dealing with injuries.

Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is getting over one. He returned to the field for the first time since he tore his left ACL during Week 3 of the 2018 season, but the 49ers limited his workload. They held him out of 11-on-11 team drills and let him participate only in seven-on-seven passing drills with no pass rushers around him.

“He won’t be cleared for full team (drills) until training camp,” Shanahan said. “We can’t have the risk of guys around his legs. It takes him a while to fully protect himself and react and keep people away from the legs. It’s just a long process when you recover from an ACL. He gets as much work as he can. I know he’d love to be out there for every rep, but he knows he can’t, so he’s trying to make the most of his seven-on-seven (reps) and do as much work in every other aspect as he can.”

Three running backs missed part or all of Tuesday’s practice, including last season’s starter, Matt Breida. He sat out team drills with a partially torn pectoral muscle — an injury he suffered while lifting weights with the team this offseason.

“We have to avoid contact for him, so he can’t be out there running with other people on the field,” Shanahan said. “That means he can’t do anything until training camp.”

Running back Jerick McKinnon missed all of practice with a knee injury. He still is rehabilitating his ACL, which he tore before Week 1 last season. And backup running back Raheem Mostert missed practice with a broken arm, which he broke against the Oakland Raiders during Week 9 of 2018.

“(Mostert) had a little setback with the surgery, just in how the bone grows back together,” Shanahan explained. “When you notice it’s not growing back together the right way, it’s better to start it over.”

Mostert will not return until training camp.

Backup tight end Garrett Celek missed practice with a back injury and a concussion from last season.

“Celek is still in the concussion protocol,” Shanahan said. “And he has a back issue and he can’t get cleared from that until training camp. So, we’re going to have to be patient with him, too.”