Don Nelson delighted by Warriors' run of success

The famed Warriors coach let out a hearty laugh. Just like nearly every Warriors fan, Don Nelson has watched his beloved team with keen interest lately. And even if he has become familiar with the Warriors’ seemingly annual tradition of competing for an NBA championship, Nelson often has to pinch himself.

After all, Nelson gave an honest answer on if he ever saw this coming during his second stint coaching the Warriors (2006-2010), when he played an influential role in the Warriors selecting Stephen Curry with the No. 7 pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

“Of course not,” Nelson said, chuckling. “I just knew I had a really great player.”

Now the Warriors have several really good players. Beyond Curry, the Warriors have one of the NBA’s best scorers (Kevin Durant), one of the best shooters (Klay Thompson) and one of the best defenders (Draymond Green). They also have a collaborative head coach (Steve Kerr) and a collaborative general manager (Bob Myers).

All of which paved the way for the Warriors to make history. They became only the second team in NBA history to make five consecutive NBA Finals appearances. Only the Boston Celtics did that when they won nine NBA championships out of 10 consecutive Finals stints from 1959-1969.

Incidentally, Nelson is the bridge between those two franchises. After losing in two NBA Finals to Boston with the Los Angeles Lakers (1963 and 1964), Nelson signed as a free agent with the Celtics for the 1965-66 season and played a key role on that year’s championship team. Decades later, Nelson coached the Warriors (1988-1995) and became one of the leading pioneers of small ball during the “Run TMC” era.

So we caught up with Nelson about the Celtics’ and Warriors’ dynasties.

Q: How do you process the Warriors’ championship run?

A: “This thing is incredible. I just can’t believe it. I thought they had a very small chance to win (against the Rockets), but I don’t know how they do it. Even the game in Houston, I didn’t think they’d win that game. I’ll credit the ability of the guys on the floor and the job they are doing. They also have great coaching, just incredible coaching. It sure says something about the guys playing on that team. The ones that have been there for all five are pretty special players.”

Q: Where does it start?

A: “It starts with the best point guard in basketball and some incredible athletes at other positions. They were the only team when they were healthy that really had the best player at every position. But now even when they lose their good players, they keep winning. How do they do that? It’s incredible. You might get lucky once and beat somebody like that. But more than that? Come on.”

Q: How would you compare the Warriors’ and Celtics’ eras, given how different the game is played and how free agency is so different than it was before?

A: “You have to remember one thing. We didn’t have free agency when Boston had their run. But these guys have done it with free agency there. In Boston, you couldn’t leave. You had to stay with the team forever. So, it’s incredible. It’s a great story. I haven’t heard a story like that in forever.”