Grant Cohn: Too early for 49ers to start getting hurt

If Al Davis were alive, he’d tell Kyle Shanahan, “You can’t win games in May, but you sure as hell can lose them,” and, “If you get players hurt during OTAs, you’re a dumbs---.”

Those were two of Davis’ favorite football axioms. He especially loved the phrase “dumbs---.”

Shanahan is no dumbs---. But he has violated both axioms this offseason through the structure of his OTAs, and the unrealistic demands he has placed on players three months before the season even starts.

On the second day of OTAs, the 49ers’ first-round pick, Nick Bosa, suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain during a competitive, full-speed, one-on-one pass-rushing drill. He will miss the next few weeks. And on the fourth day of OTAs, the 49ers’ starting free safety, Jimmie Ward, broke his clavicle diving for a ball without wearing pads. He will miss the next eight to 12 weeks.

Bosa and Ward are two of 20 injured players on the 49ers’ 90-man roster. This is a staggering amount of injuries. The 49ers ought to have a helicopter on call to take players from practice straight to the hospital.

But these injuries won’t derail the 49ers’ season. They don’t need players to practice through injury right now. And most should be ready for training camp.

But while these 20 players sit out, the remaining 70 will work extra hard, take extra reps and run extra miles during practice. Meaning they’ll have extra risk of suffering their own injuries. Not good.

OTAs shouldn’t be strenuous. The purpose of OTAs is to teach players assignments, alignments and techniques. Players don’t have to run and hit to learn. They can do walkthroughs and accomplish their offseason goals while protecting themselves from injury.

Football players are not in peak football shape in May. They haven’t used their muscles in competitive football settings since December. They’re still developing their bodies through aggressive weight training, still building toward the regular season. They’re not ready to compete.

Shanahan’s OTAs are too aggressive and competitive. He’s laying the groundwork in May to lose games in September by getting key players hurt.

Bosa hasn’t played since last October. He’s had an eight-month layoff while rehabbing from surgery on a core muscle. The 49ers should have used caution and worked him back gradually.

Instead, Bosa was full-go for OTAs. The 49ers even put him in a one-on-one pass-rushing drill in front of the media. Bosa had to rush against an offensive tackle as if the two were playing a real game. That’s serious competition. There’s a winner and a loser, and the loser gets chewed out by a coach.

Bosa won’t allow himself to lose, especially in front of the media. He will exert lots of energy because he wants to please the people watching him and validate being the second pick in the draft. He doesn’t want the media to see him go 80% and say, “Bosa didn’t go hard today.”

So he pushed himself more than he should have, and strained his hamstring. Now, he’s more susceptible to future hamstring injuries. The next one might be more severe. And he’s already falling behind the learning curve.

Shanahan can only blame himself. When Bosa returns for training camp, Shanahan should make sure he works back slowly so he doesn’t re-injure himself. Don’t make the same mistake twice, Kyle.