US women’s team cruises before heading to France

RONALD BLUM
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 26, 2019, 5:47PM

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

HARRISON, New Jersey — Fans spelled out the message at the end of the national anthem, unfurling a huge banner behind the goal on the south end of Red Bull Arena: “ONE FOR ALL AND ALL FOR FOUR” it read, with a large gold star in the center.

Ten prep games for the U.S. women’s soccer team this year ended with an unimpressive 3-0 win over Mexico in a send-off match on Sunday. The Americans travel to England on Monday and will work out at Tottenham’s training grounds before heading to France on June 7, four days before starting their World Cup title defense against Thailand.

“We want to win everything. We want to win every game,” said midfielder Megan Rapinoe, her spiky hair dyed pink. “It’s going to be extremely tough. It’s going to be a grueling tournament. But, yeah, like I said, the expectation for us is always to win.”

Seeking their fourth World Cup title, the top-ranked Americans have seven wins and two draws since a Jan. 19 loss at France, outscoring opponents 28-8. That defeat ended a 28-game unbeaten streak, and the current run has been largely against lesser opponents. After playing No. 34 Thailand, the U.S. closes group play against 39th-ranked Chile and No. 9 Sweden.

“Pressure is starting to build, and I think for us it’s just getting more real and that’s why we’re excited to go over to London because we’re going to be away from all the distractions and it’s just going to be us and the tournament ahead,” star forward Alex Morgan said.

In the final tuneup, Tobin Heath was gifted her 30th international goal in the 11th minute when she ran onto a pass from goalkeeper Cecilia Santiago to defender Rebeca Bernal.

After the U.S. misfired in front of the net on a hot afternoon that displayed failings more than facets, the Americans pulled away on the strength of second-half substitutes. Mallory Pugh knocked in a short cross from New Jersey native Carli Lloyd in the 76th minute for her 16th goal. Twelve minutes later, Christen Press took a pass from Julie Ertz, spun and faked a defender to score from the top of the penalty area for her 48th.

The U.S. heads to Europe with four straight shutouts. Alyssa Naeher was in goal for all but 45 minutes.

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine