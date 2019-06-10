Davis’ power, clutch hit key as A’s win in Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas — Khris Davis homered for the first time in nearly a month as the Oakland Athletics built an eight-run lead, then hung on to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Sunday for a four-game split.

Davis hit a two-run homer off Drew Smyly (1-5) in the third inning, his 13th home run this season but first since May 13. Davis sustained a left hip and oblique injury on May 5, tried to played through it and was out May 22-31. He has 17 homers in 32 games at Globe Life Park, and he added an RBI single in the ninth against Jose Leclerc, giving him 34 RBIs this season.

Frankie Montas (8-2) improved to 4-0 in his last seven starts, allowing three runs — two earned — and seven hits in six innings. He matched his career high with 10 strikeouts, getting his final six outs on Ks.

Matt Olson homered in the second off Smyly, who gave up five runs and six hits in three innings. Smyly has an 8.40 ERA and failed to finish four innings for the fifth time in nine starts.

Texas trailed 8-3 in the eighth when Asdrubal Cabrera and Rougned Odor hit consecutive RBI doubles, and Odor stole home off left-hander Ryan Buchter, who was slow to step off the rubber and throw home.

Cabrera hit an RBI single in the ninth against Blake Treinen, and Texas closed to 9-8 within on a run-scoring passed ball by Josh Phegley.

Odor walked and with runners on first and second, Treinen retired Ronald Guzman on a game-ending flyout for his 14th save in 16 chances.

Stephen Piscotty hit a line drive off Smyly’s left knee in the second inning. Smyly was examined by head trainer Matt Lucero, and Olson then hit the next pitch into the upper deck in right field. Chad Pinder and Ramon Laureano followed with back-to-back singles, and Phegley’s sacrifice fly put the A’s ahead 3-0.

Hunter Pence, the former Giants star outfielder, robbed Mark Canha of an extra-base hit in the first inning. Pence ran to the wall in left, leaped and made the catch at the out-of-town scoreboard with his left hand while clutching the scoreboard’s protective rubber netting with his right hand.

Laureano extended his on-base streak to 28 games, the longest current one in the major leagues, with his second-inning single.