Barber: Series, and dynasty, at risk for Warriors in Game 6

OAKLAND — Thursday is the first day of the rest of the Golden State Warriors’ lives. The question is whether the life to come will be anything like the one about to fade away.

As the Warriors prepare to host the Toronto Raptors in Game 6 of the NBA Finals, it’s as if their entire world is in transition.

Kevin Durant, their most dominant player, underwent major surgery on the other side of the continent Wednesday, and almost everything about his future is a mystery — including whether he has played his last game with the Warriors. They are dealing with an aging roster and multiple injuries, including the fractured chest cartilage that center Kevon Looney has been trying to play through the last 10 days. They face an inspired and talented opponent that has them on the brink of playoff elimination.

And win or lose, after Thursday’s game they will vacate the arena and the city they have called home for 47 seasons.

Veteran guard Shaun Livingston agreed Wednesday that this is the most weight his Warriors have ever carried into a game.

“It’s just everything,” Livingston said. “A physical standpoint, right? Guys going down. Injuries. Guys playing a lot of minutes. Mentally, just adding up the cumulative effect of the last few years. And then emotionally, the rollercoaster.”

The Warriors will lean on their championship experience to cut through this frozen moment. But as Livingston suggested, the extra 104 postseason games they have played over the past five seasons are a curse as well as a blessing.

“It takes a toll on you,” he said. “It takes a toll on your body, it takes a toll on your mind. On your emotions.”

The emotional toll was multiplied by several factors Monday night in Toronto when Durant fell to the floor and clutched at his lower right leg in the second quarter of Game 5. He had waited a month to return from a calf strain, only to hobble off the court once again before he had logged 12 minutes of action. The scene broke the Warriors’ hearts, but not their resolve. They hung on to win that game 106-105 with a comeback in the final minutes.

When coach Steve Kerr addressed the media at Oracle Arena on Wednesday, he claimed the Warriors did not yet have a full diagnosis of Durant’s injury. Perhaps he was giving the superstar time to break the news himself. Fifteen minutes later, Durant posted on Instagram a photo from his bed at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, announcing he had undergone an operation to repair a ruptured Achilles’ tendon.

It must be a dark moment for the Warriors’ decision makers who greenlighted Durant’s return in Game 5.

“But that’s easy to say after the results,” Kerr said. “When we gathered all the information, our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injure of the calf. That was the advice and the information that we had. … So the Achilles came as a complete shock. I don’t know what else to add to that, other than had we known that this was a possibility, that this was even in the realm of possibility, there’s no way we ever would have allowed Kevin to come back.”