Barber: Gen-7 is NASCAR's ticking bomb

SONOMA — The soundtrack to this weekend’s competition at Sonoma Raceway will be, you guessed it, the noise of a couple hundred supercharged engines roaring to life in the garage area and hitting you with a Doppler effect as they circle the track.

But if all fell silent at the Toyota/Save Mart 350, which green-flags Sunday at noon, you might hear one other sound: the tick-tick-tick of the giant clock that is currently pushing NASCAR.

As the Monster Energy Cup Series heads into the second half of its season, the sport’s manufacturers, race team owners, crew chiefs, drivers, sponsors, television partners and, especially, NASCAR’s highest-level caretakers are focusing much of their attention on the future. Virtually every aspect of the industry, from operations to mechanics, is subject to change in the next few years.

“Our core fan base is literally dying,” Toyota Racing Development president David Wilson said, sounding an ominous tone. “We need the younger fans to embrace the sport.”

The extent to which fans have abandoned NASCAR is open to debate. Sonoma Raceway president Steve Page, who joined the track in 1991 when it was a scruffy racing backwater, believes the Cup series is pretty damn healthy. He knows how bad it looks when Fox Sports cameras pick up nearly 100,000 empty seats at Bristol Raceway. But as Page points out, that still leaves 60-70,000 butts in the stands.

“I get no sense that anyone is panicking,” Page said.

And Wilson didn’t suggest anyone is, either. But the reality is that NASCAR and everyone who shares a slice of its giant pie is on alert. Stock car racing’s trajectory, which looked limitless in the 1990s, has flattened and declined. Ticket sales and TV ratings are down, as they are in most sports, while costs remain steep. So yes, you can place the mood somewhere short of panic and beyond concern.

NASCAR’s response is a plan known as Gen-7. The name is most closely associated with the new car currently under design, but it applies to so much more. Race venues, schedules, length of races, customer experience — everything is on the table.

But even if you focus solely on the car, you can see the complications involved — and the pressure to invent a better product.

“What’s more important to me isn’t the calendar, per se,” Wilson said, “but that we get this right. Because if we don’t get this right, then that could be disastrous. It could cause us to have to go back and redo certain areas, which kind of defeats the whole purpose.”

Toyota Racing Development is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, as Sonoma Raceway marks its 50th. “Like two old friends celebrating birthdays together,” Wilson said.

But he could have added another. It is Wilson’s 30th anniversary with TRD. He started as a mechanical engineer who knew very little about building race engines, and is now one of the behind-the-scenes industry leaders. He will serve as Grand Marshal for Sunday’s 350.

Toyota, like its NASCAR competitors Ford and Chevrolet, has a monumental task ahead. The three OEMs — it stands for original equipment manufacturer — must work with NASCAR to build cars that are more cost effective, while preserving the performance that has created a generation of loyal enthusiasts. And it has to happen pretty quickly.