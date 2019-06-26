Benefield: Local coaches unimpressed with video review at Women's World Cup

I know, I know — VAR (Video Assistant Referee) has gotten a ton of heat in the Women’s World Cup, what with complaints of slowing down the games, chopping up the flow of play and, well, changing entire countries’ sporting destinies with heartbreaking (and sometimes completely head-scratching) call reversals.

But consider if we had more VAR in our lives, not less.

Imagine being able to literally stop time, press a little speaker to your head and hear what must feel like the voice of God in your left ear. With their multiple viewing perspectives on your situation, a small group of experts could offer advice on any number of issues that arise in day-to-day life: Is that joke water-cooler appropriate? Is taking a run at karaoke on a first date really a good idea? Or how about a second, third, fourth set of eyes to determine which of your kids was really at fault in that last epic meltdown?

As the referee in your own life, you could then take the advice from the expert panel or completely disregard it. Then you press the magic button on your watch and time goes live again with everyone around none the wiser. Genius.

As intriguing as using VAR in everyday decision-making sounds, it’s been far less of a boon in this Women’s World Cup. In reality, it has been a major distraction from the soccer on the field — and that is a massive shame.

VAR was introduced with minimal controversy at the men’s World Cup in Russia last year, and it’s used in Germany’s Bundesliga, Italy’s Serie A and in MLS. But oh my — its use in this tournament has ignited howls. And justifiably so.

“It’s been pretty bad thus far,” said Tino Fonzeca, head coach of both the girls and boys soccer teams at Roseland University Prep.

Goal rulings are being overturned on seemingly ticky-tack infractions, players are left standing on the field for inordinate amounts of time while the referee examines a monitor on the sideline, and games are going as much as 15 minutes over regular time to account for all of the monitor-watching and hand-wringing. In some cases, seemingly victorious teams look unsure whether to celebrate or wait for the referee to do the dreaded VAR monitor pantomime routine, indicating that a play will be reviewed.

It’s all been very disorienting for a game that prides itself on being free-flowing, free of timeouts and, up to now, largely free of referees saying, “Whoops, my bad” and turning back the hands of time.

The intent of VAR is clear, and well-intentioned: Bring in multi-angle video to help referees eliminate major mistakes on the field. Think “Hand of God,” Diego Maradona’s hand-ball goal against England in the 1986 World Cup that led Argentina to a quarterfinal win.

But VAR is sucking the life out of games that have been otherwise thrilling and world-class.

“You want to get it right, but at what point does it become no longer the game?” Fonzeca said.

Petaluma High girls coach Deegan Babala is trying to remain patient, but he, too, is conflicted.

“It’s very new. People are still figuring it out,” he said. “It’s hard because the main thing it wants to do is eliminate very obvious mistakes — that’s why it’s supposed to be there, not to change a game or re-referee a situation.”