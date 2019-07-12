Sonoma Raceway notes: Dragsters take center stage this month

Wine Country is less than a week away from welcoming the NHRA’s Division 7 hot rods to the quarter-mile dragstrip.

Two Sonoma County residents are set to compete during the Division 7 weekend: Sean Eling from Rohnert Park in the Super Street division and Marko Perivolaris from Petaluma in the Super Comp and Super Gas divisions.

The Division 7 races, which includes competitors primarily from California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada and Utah but also other locales across the country, kicks off with test and tune sessions on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday will see qualifying starting at 8 a.m., with eliminations and qualifying to follow on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets start at $10 per day Wednesday-Friday, and $20 for Saturday and Sunday.

A Friday-Sunday pass is $45 and kids 12 and under are free with a paid adult. Parking is free.

The Division 7 races will be followed by the pros of the Funny Car, Pro Stock, Pro Motorcycle and Top Fuel divisions hitting the nitro the next weekend from Friday, July 26 to Sunday, July 28.

For more information on the Division 7 races, visit www.sonomaraceway.com/events/nhra-division-7.

Wednesday Night Drags

Two Sonoma County residents took the crown during Wednesday Night Drags this week.

Santa Rosa’s Tommy Johnson won in an at-the-line finish in the jackpot division in his 1970 Chevrolet Camaro, defeating Cotati’s Mitchell Gately in a 1964 Chevrolet Nova by .074 seconds. Both fouled at the start, but Johnson still beat Gately to the line.

In the street division, Windsor’s Craig Merrilees — in a Tesla Model 3 — defeated Rohnert Park’s Spencer Marcil — in a 1967 Plymouth Barracuda — after Marcil fouled at the start line.

The Wednesday Night Drags program runs almost every Wednesday.

Currently in its 31st year, it runs from March 13 through Nov. 13. Fans can race their vehicles down the drag strip in a controlled environment away from city streets. Gates open at 3:30 p.m., with racing from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Competitors must have a driver’s license to compete, their cars must pass a technical inspection and all vehicles must have mufflers. Up to 300 cars are allowed to enter.

Running alongside the drags will be Sonoma Drift, where pros and amateurs can swing wheels to perfect their drifting techniques.

Speed is secondary as competitors are judged on the style and execution of their drift through a marked course in the raceway’s paddock.

Cars must pass a technical inspection before being allowed to drift.

Drifting starts at 4 p.m. Drivers pay $25 and high school students with ID can race for $15 at the gate. Spectators can watch for $10.

The next Wednesday Night Drags event is scheduled for July 17.

Top the Cops

Three Sonoma County students won the finals of the their Top the Cops program on Wednesday night.

Petaluma’s Bryan Ochoa (2007 BMW 335) defeated Fairfield Police Officer Joe Holecek after the officer fouled at the start. Alejandro Diego Tonda Keller defeated Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy Jack Neely after the deputy also fouled at the start. Sebastopol’s Joseph McBurney (Chrysler 300) defeated a California Highway Patrol officer by a little more than 2 seconds.

The Top the Cops program provides high school students across the Bay Area an opportunity to race against law enforcement officers every Wednesday night. The raceway touts the program, in its 25th season, as an alternative to illegal street racing and provides kids with the chance to speak with officers about safe driving and other rules of the road. It runs alongside almost every Wednesday Night Drags event through Aug. 28.

The next event will take place during the NHRA Sonoma Nationals weekend, where the kids and cops will race on Friday night and Sunday.