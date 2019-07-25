Prune Packers win playoff opener to lead best-of-3 series

THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 24, 2019, 9:37PM
Updated 4 hours ago

The "Follow This Story" feature will notify you when any articles related to this story are posted.

When you follow a story, the next time a related article is published — it could be days, weeks or months — you'll receive an email informing you of the update.

If you no longer want to follow a story, click the "Unfollow" link on that story. There's also an "Unfollow" link in every email notification we send you.

This tool is available only to subscribers; please make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Please note: This feature is available only to subscribers; make sure you're logged in if you want to follow a story.

Subscribe

IF YOU GO

What: Healdsburg Prune Packers vs. Lincoln Potters in CCL playoffs

Where: Recreation Park, Healdsburg

Game 2: 4 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Thursday

Ian Villers pitched five no-hit innings and his offense went deep three times as the Healdsburg Prune Packers blanked the Lincoln Potters 7-0 on Wednesday to take Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series.

Villers gave the Prune Packers the series advantage on their home field as the Healdsburg squad looks to advance to the California Collegiate League championship contest this weekend.

Relievers Andrew Hansen and Devin Kirby completed the shutout and Jason Dicochea, John Lagattuta and Cam Blake all hit home runs.

The Packers can advance to the title series with a win in either of two games Thursday.

IF YOU GO

What: Healdsburg Prune Packers vs. Lincoln Potters in CCL playoffs

Where: Recreation Park, Healdsburg

Game 2: 4 p.m. Thursday

Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Thursday

Show Comment

Our Network

Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Emerald Report
Spirited Magazine