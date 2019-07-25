Prune Packers win playoff opener to lead best-of-3 series

Ian Villers pitched five no-hit innings and his offense went deep three times as the Healdsburg Prune Packers blanked the Lincoln Potters 7-0 on Wednesday to take Game 1 of their best-of-three playoff series.

Villers gave the Prune Packers the series advantage on their home field as the Healdsburg squad looks to advance to the California Collegiate League championship contest this weekend.

Relievers Andrew Hansen and Devin Kirby completed the shutout and Jason Dicochea, John Lagattuta and Cam Blake all hit home runs.

The Packers can advance to the title series with a win in either of two games Thursday.