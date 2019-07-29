Barber: Billy Torrence upsets his son in NHRA Top Fuel

SONOMA

As Kay Torrence followed her husband, Billy, into the press box of the John Cardinale Media Center at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday, a well-wisher offered her simultaneous congratulations (on behalf of Billy) and condolences (on behalf of her son, Steve).

“If somebody’s gonna beat the baby,” Kay said under her breath, “it’s gotta be the daddy.”

Believe me, it sounded even better in a heavy Texas twang.

It was a strange day for the Torrence family, and not the first. Steve Torrence has been the dominant driver in the elite Top Fuel category of NHRA this season, by a wide margin. He had made it to the final round at nine consecutive events, and had won eight of those. Any Top Fuel driver on the circuit can tell you exactly what the back of Torrence’s dragster looks like.

But Steve Torrence didn’t reach the final here at the Sonoma Nationals, because he lost in the semifinals — to his dad, Billy. They left the start area at virtually the same time, but Steve’s car sputtered just a bit as he neared the finish line. Smoke billowed from the engine compartment as the car came to a rest, and it was Billy who had earned a spot in the final.

There he edged Clay Millican by less than four one-hundredths of a second. Torrence and Millican traveled faster than 320 miles per hour down the track, and Torrence beat him by two feet to earn his third NHRA victory at the age of 61.

When a Fox TV reporter reached Billy, far down the dragstrip, the driver had tears in his eyes.

Father outracing son is a nice hook, but NHRA is full of family connections. Just this weekend at Sonoma, the racing featured John Force in Top Fuel and his daughter Brittany in Funny Car; Mike Salinas in Top Fuel and his daughter Jianna in Pro Stock Motorcycle; Fernando Cuadro and his sons Fernando Jr. and Cristian, all in Pro Stock; Hector Arana Sr. and Jr. in Pro Stock Motorcyle; James Surber and his daughter Melissa on motorcycles; and the husband-and-wife team of Matt and Angie Smith, also on two wheelers.

The family trees are appropriate to NHRA. Because compared to other major race circuits, it’s a mom-and-pop operation. The dragstrip is one of the few remaining places where someone can compete with the big boys if they’re willing to, you know, give away all their time and money to the project.

But the Torrences are unique, too. Here’s how you might expect the father-son dynamic to work in this sport: The patriarch builds a successful racing career. The son learns at his side, and eventually asks for his own chance to drive. The father frets over the son’s safety, but relents. They wind up competing on the asphalt, and of course the father has the upper hand; he has more experience and guile. But eventually the son catches up and beats the father, resetting the relationship.

That’s pretty much the exact opposite of how it has gone for the Torrences.

Billy has a substantial racing history, but most of it came in sportsman cars, long ago. He is part of Torrence Racing, created to support Steve’s ambitions, but even there, Kay Torrence has been the guiding force. She is “Mama Kay” to everyone in the garage in Brownsburg, Indiana.