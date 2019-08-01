Brewers top A's 4-2

OAKLAND — Lorenzo Cain hit a leadoff homer and Jordan Lyles pitched well in his Milwaukee debut to win for the first time in more than two months as the Brewers beat the Athletics 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Christian Yelich added an RBI double to extend his hitting streak to 18 games, matching a career high. Orlando Arcia singled twice and scored.

Jurickon Profar had two hits and an RBI for Oakland.

Hours after completing a pair of trades that sent slumping slugger Jesus Aguilar to Tampa Bay and added lefty Drew Pomeranz to Milwaukee’s bullpen, the Brewers grabbed an early lead against A’s starter Brett Anderson and held on behind Lyles and four relievers.

Acquired from Pittsburgh on Monday for pitching prospect Cody Ponce, Lyles (6-7) tossed three-hit ball over five innings. He worked out of an early jam in the second, allowed a run in the third and then retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced. The right-hander struck out four and walked two.

Lyles was a reliever for the NL Central champion Brewers late last year, going 1-0 with a 3.31 ERA in 11 appearances. The win was his first since May 23.

Matt Albers, Jeremy Jeffress and Junior Guerra each pitched a scoreless inning. Josh Hader allowed a two-out single to Profar in the ninth, then got Marcus Semien to pop up for his 24th save.

Cain homered on Anderson’s second pitch. Yelich doubled home Arcia in the third, and Mike Moustakas hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth to make it 3-1.

Anderson (9-7) allowed three runs and eight hits in seven innings.

Not bad for an MVP

Yelich is batting .370 with five home runs and 14 RBIs during his 18-game hitting streak.

Dealing at the deadline

As expected, both teams made moves to bolster their pitching staffs before the trade deadline Wednesday afternoon.

Oakland landed starter Tanner Roark from Cincinnati in a deal that sent outfield prospect Jameson Hannah to the Reds. Roark is likely to start Sunday against St. Louis.